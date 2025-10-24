Fear not as the Kennedy Centre is set for annual Halloween Hoolie

SCAREY: There are plenty of events for Halloween at the Kennedy Centre

THERE is set to be spooktacular goings-on at the Kennedy Centre as all the stops are being pulled out to bring spine-tingling family fun to celebrate the shopping centre's annual Halloween Hoolie.

Ghosts, ghouls and a sea of witches hats are set to descend on the mall as the Kennedy Centre stores welcome families of all ages to take part in their Halloween festivities on Friday, October 31.

From 12-3pm, the Kennedy Centre will host several events including a live DJ, trick or treat, pumpkin decorating and a treasure hunt with lots of spot prizes.

Kennedy Centre manager John Jones is extending a warm invitation to one and all to celebrate half-term and Halloween break at the popular West Belfast shopping destination.

“Our Halloween celebrations are amongst our most popular of calendar events,” explained John. "It is also one of the biggest shopping period of the year because it runs into Black Friday and then Christmas.

“A lot of planning and effort goes into making sure all our visitors and families have a day to remember and our stores have all your home decorations and confectionary needs sorted for the occasion and for the all important trick or treaters.

HALLOWEEN READY: John Jones, Centre Manager, Kennedy Centre

“Our mall really comes into its own during Halloween, the place is buzzing and the atmosphere is fantastic as people really enter into the ‘spirit’ of things.

"The team and myself really pride ourselves on the fact that the Kennedy Centre is really a one-stop shop so to speak for all shopping, recreation and dining needs over the Halloween break and the Hoolie always attracts fantastic numbers.

"We look forward to welcoming families from across the city to the Kennedy Centre as the countdown to our big event on October 31.

"We always like to do a Halloween event to give something back to the community and it is of course a free event."