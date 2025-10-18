Residents express anger after trees cut down behind homes

RESIDENTS in Ladybrook Park are up in arms after trees were cut down behind their homes close to land earmarked for new housing.

Ninety-four new homes have been green-lighted between Finaghy Road North and the Blacks Road – a mix of semi-detached, detached housing and apartments. The development got the go ahead by Belfast City Council's Planning Committee on Tuesday evening.

Work to clear the site began last week but according to local residents the work also extended to a piece of land behind their homes in Ladybrook Park, where a small stream runs through the land.

Part of the land behind the Ladybrook Park homes which has been cleared

Local resident Tom Kernaghan contacted the Andersonstown News to express his anger at the removal of trees from behind his home.

"This area should not have been touched," he said. "It is not part of the developers' land.

"I was absolutely astounded when I saw the extent of how many trees had been cut down.

"There are no houses being built on this specific bit of land. It is also a historic piece of land with the river that has been here for many years. It is the last bit of nature in the area.

"There was no notification or consultation that this sort of devastation was planned. All the residents got letters in 2022 informing them of the planned work to clear land for houses which I have no problem with.

"Local residents have been totally ignored in my view."

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: "Council is investigating the matter and cannot comment any further at this time."