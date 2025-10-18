Redevelopment of White Rise play park gets underway in Lagmore

WORK has officially commenced this week on the long-anticipated redevelopment of White Rise playpark in Lagmore, marking a major milestone for the local community.

The transformation is being funded through Belfast City Council’s Playground Improvement Scheme, with White Rise named as one of only four parks citywide selected for complete redevelopment in the 2025/26 programme.

Local residents have long expressed the need for improved play facilities in the area, and the redevelopment of White Rise marks a significant investment in community wellbeing and outdoor recreation in West Belfast.

The revamped park is expected to become a cornerstone of the area’s family-friendly infrastructure, encouraging outdoor activity and social interaction among children and parents alike.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Joe Duffy welcomed the start of the works which began on Monday and are expected to continue for approximately three months.

“We are delighted to share an update on the redevelopment of the White Rise playpark,” he said.

“The park is scheduled to reopen in January 2026 and will feature a full refresh of play equipment, surfacing, and landscaping which is designed to make the space larger, safer, more accessible, and even more enjoyable for our local families.

“Sinn Féin have lobbied for many years on this long-awaited upgrade. Securing this investment through the Belfast City Council’s Playground Improvement Scheme is very much welcomed by our entire community. Now that this has been achieved, our focus will shift toward future improvements, including upgrades and more diverse equipment at Mount Eagles playpark.”

The redevelopment will bring a range of modern and inclusive play facilities aimed at children of all ages and abilities. Enhanced safety measures, improved surfacing, and landscaped green space will also be key features of the new design.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey also visited the site this week and praised the progress.

“It is great to see work finally starting to improve this well-used play space,” he added.

“Safe and welcoming play parks are key across all of our communities. This will be a fantastic asset to the Lagmore community. Our Colin Sinn Féin team will continue to work to deliver quality play space for families, children, and young people."