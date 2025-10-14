Gaelic Games: We name our top 15 in the Antrim team of the Championship

BELFAST Media has offered extensive coverage of the Antrim Football Championship all summer long and with the final for all three tiers being played last weekend it is only fitting to honour the best fifteen players across the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Football Championships in 2025.

The story of the championship was truly one steeped in history with both the Junior and Senior titles being lifted by sides who had broken their barren spells with St Agnes' winning their first ever Junior Football title on Saturday afternoon when they bloodied the nose of Perase's at Davitt Park adding to their Division Three league title in June.

Moneyglass will return to the top flight after successfully overcoming Sarsfields at the final time of asking this season. Their victory over the Paddies to clinch the Intermediate title at Dunsilly on Saturday night is one that will be cherished in the parish of Toome for some time.

And, finally in the Senior Championship, Dunloy ended Cargin's winning streak and clinched their first football title in 89 years as the celebrations in North Antrim began on Sunday night after a thumping victory at Corrigan Park on Sunday afternoon.

Goalkeeper

John McNabb (Cargin)

The final performance was far from befitting what was otherwise a truly fantastic campaign by the Cargin netminder. In modern Gaelic football the thought of a keeper who can just shot-stop is a far cry from the truth.

McNabb's ability to pinpoint passes and actively prove his ability on the attacking front, scoring a clinical two-pointer in the semi-final against Creggan, he epitomised everything needed from a keeper in the current game and was head and shoulders above anyone this season.

Defence

Reece Cunning (Dunloy)

His precise passing cut and ability to snuff out an interception was pivotal in the final against Cargin as he played in phenomenal fashion coinciding with his form for the past three months at club level. Cunning proved to be a difference-maker in big moments, rising to the occasion more than once

Ryan Convery (Portglenone)

The Ports fell short of last year's final when they lost to Dunloy in the semi-final stage. Ryan Convery was a stand-out in a good side and showed real defensive prowess against top sides throughout this season's championship run, where they enjoyed a flawless group phase before overcoming a strong St Gall's side after an early setback.

Tiarnan McCormick (Moneyglass)

Moneyglass prided their ability to guard the goal and did so by not conceding any goals outside of the group stages in their pursuit of the Intermediate title and McCormick was at the heart of the back-line with man-marking becoming a strong component of his game with star players for sides coming under close pressure and struggling to shake his shadow in games.

Phillip McPeake (Sarsfields)

As a player who embarked on his first season with Sarsfields, McPeake has made a great name for himself already. His pace and natural ability to drop in and cover empty space gave Sarsfields the platform to feel safe as they battle on the attacking front. McPeake has made a name for himself and is a huge part of the side that brought Division One football back to the Bear Pit.



Ronan Gilligan (St Agnes')

It would be dishonest to say that the former St Gall's man has found his level in the third tier, as he was levels above that this season. St Agnes' built upon last year's final defeat and added Gilligan to their ranks. His nous for navigating how to win a championship was engrained in him and the half-back proved a threat in both the art of attack and defence this season.

Ronan Boyle (St Brigid's)

The South Belfast side enjoyed an impressive group stage and Boyle was at the forefront of everything that the Biddies were successful in. Even during their defeat to Dunloy at the quarter-final stage Boyle proved he could go toe-to-toe with the eventual champions.

Niall Burn's was the star-man as St Gall's ended their championship bad streak

Midfield

Deaglan Smith (Dunloy)

The midfielder played a pivotal role in overturning the possession during their campaign which was very important for Dunloy in their attempt to launch fast paced counter attacks. His ability to tower over opponents and win the dirty ball is a huge reason Dunloy are county champions.

Gerard McCann (Cargin)

Cargin's midfield was powerful in their ability to retain possession and kill games off where necessary throughout this campaign. Despite a disappointing final, McCann was one of the main cogs in the Cargin engine room providing great balance in his play.

Forward

Niall Burns (St Gall's)

The St Gall's man enjoyed another year in the star role for his club and was a standout entertainer at every game he played. Dragging St Gall's to turnaround their deficit to Ballymena in the group stage and guaranteeing the Milltown men passaged to their first knockout phase in half a decade. His ability to leave opponents for dead and his assurance on the scoring front was on show in every game in 2025.

David McGaharan's goal in the final proved pivotal for Aggies' success

David McGaharan (St Agnes')

McGaharan enjoyed his second campaign for St Agnes' and it turned out to be the perfect campaign as the forward found his scoring touch which led the Aggies to an unprecedented League and Championship double for the first time in their history. His goal in the final was marquee as it catapulted St Agnes' to a storming victory which ended with them lifting the Junior title.

Liam Deegan showed a great ability to score dragging Pearse's to the Junior final

Liam Deegan (Pearse's)

Deegan was on a one-man mission to bring Junior glory back to North Belfast for a second time in four years but like a good race horse fell at the final hurdle. His ability to score from any angle was clear throughout the campaign, single-handedly giving Pearse's the platform for success. Only for a great Aggies side, Pearse's and Deegan would have been Junior kings once more, a real standout this year.

Seaan Elliot (Dunloy)

Scoring 1-8 in a Senior Football Final for a man who is known as a hurling genius is not something to be sniffed at. Seaan was granted the captaincy and showed the definition of 'leading by example' as every game he popped up with tremendous scores from outrageous angles, and determination to drive and attack where possible is a major reason Antrim's big cup is now back in the North Antrim club's trophy cabinet.

Luke McFerran (Dunloy)

Consistency is key if you are going to win a championship and any of the six Dunloy forwards could occupy a spot on this fifteen. A performance when it mattered most stood out as his ball retention and opening goal against Cargin paved the way for Dunloy to stand on the throat of the Toome men and McFerran's eternal threat was on show at all times.

Aiden McErlain (Moneyglass)

The Moneyglass forward was the only player to achieve a hat-trick in any football championship game this season. His performance against Sarsfields in game one was echoed scoring the same tally and showing a great air of consistency in the front line and having a striker's instinct when it mattered most as he led his side to another Intermediate title.

A fantastic year of football in the Saffron county has now concluded. For the champions of their respective competitions they will now look to compete at the provincial level in a few weeks' time as they hope to continue their historic seasons.