Iris Street alleyway transformed by neighbouring pals receives Belfast in Bloom award

A LOCAL alleyway transformed by two neighbours has been recognised with a special award by Belfast City Council.

The project was led by Iris Street friends Debbie Carragher and Paula McKeever who realised their dream of transforming the alleyway into a space for the community.

The Iris Street alleyway project won the 'Best Community Garden' in West Belfast in the Belfast in Bloom Awards 2025 awards.

"The alleyway is owned by the Department for Infrastructure. There are a lot of people across Belfast trying to claim their alley spaces back," explained Debbie.

"Myself and Paula got together about a year ago with a dream to transform the alleyway into a community garden.

"It was a lot of hard work but we got there in the end. Last week, we received a Belfast in Bloom award from Belfast City Council which was presented by the Lord Mayor so it was a big thing for us.

"We are really proud of the transformation. Before, the alleyway was a blank canvas. There was illegal dumping. It was dirty with rubbish and dog poo.

"We managed to get a few small grants and had great help from people like Workforce.

"The alleyway is now a space to bring our neighbours together. We have had a number of special meet-up events.

"We have created a safe space that is bright and homely for people to be able to come to."