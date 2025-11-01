Soccer: Magilton confident of back-to-back victories over Blues

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton is hoping that recent back-to-back victories has given his side confidence ahead of Linfield’s visit to Solitude on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

The Reds' 4-1 victory over the league champions in the County Antrim Shield last week proved a springboard for arresting their three-game losing streak in the league and Magilton is hopeful that his charges can replicate that when the Blues are back at Solitude for the league clash.

“It gives us a great bit of confidence and again it is building on that,” Magilton said.

“It is setting the tone for the players. The players set the tone in training, and that is important. We have a full training week now to look forward to and just build on the positives."

Magilton is hoping that the recent games can be a template to work from and was especially pleased with the determination and intensity on show.

Shaun-Leppard scored against the Blues last Tuesday

“I think that the past two games is a template to were we want to work from,” added Magilton.

"In terms of determination to keep the ball out of the net, our intensity in our play and in our press- which has been very good the last two games.

“We just need to replicate that. This game is built around repetition, good habits and foundations.

“I thought today at times, especially in the first half when we passed the ball- we carved Carrick open and did create really good opportunities to win the game more easily.

“That didn’t happen and credit to Carrick. They’ve got a lot of experienced players; they have stayed in the game. We know they are a massive threat from set-pieces, PJ (Morrison) came and took a few crosses, which was fantastic for us. Overall, we’re just really delighted that we backed up Tuesday with another win”.

The clean sheet in last weekend's win over Carrick- just the Reds' second in the league campaign and that is also something Magilton is hoping to build upon.

“It is something that we pride ourselves on,” Magilton outlined.

“We haven’t been able to accomplish (a clean sheet) often enough this year. It is all things build on and work on.

“We’ve got a long week leading into Sunday and we just again go into repetitive messages, reinforcing the positives with the players, backing it up and setting the tone and we look forward to another game."

Shaun Leppard’s winning goal was his first for the club and Magilton was full of praise for the former Institute centre-half – whose first year in North Belfast ended prematurely with a season-ending injury in October of last year.

“It was a great header. Shaun has massive potential,” he explained.

“He is a player that just needs a run of games. It has been difficult because of the continuity with the back three if you like.

“Shaun has proved today that coming to here (Carrick), first game were you really have to win headers. He won great headers in our box and then scored with a great header, so we’re delighted for Shaun."

“It is a long way back when you’re injured, and you come back from that. Everyone is really pleased for him."