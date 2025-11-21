CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton is relishing the challenge of taking on league-leaders Coleraine as they return from their International break.

The Reds host the Bannsiders at Solitude on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) looking to maintain their unbeaten run in league and cup against Ruaidhrí Higgins' side that stretches back to their last reversal back in 2022.

Magilton expects a difficult challenge regardless of whether they are playing top or bottom of the league, and is hopeful that the two-week break will have helped them refocus and they can hit the ground running ahead of a busy schedule coming up.

“All the games in the league are very, very difficult whether you play top of the league or bottom of the league, they pose their own problems,” Magilton acknowledged.

“We’ve just got to go and present ourselves – which we will – we look forward to that challenge.

“We’ve had a few serious injuries. Casey played today with a swollen ankle, Barso [Conor Barr] missed the game because of an injury against Strabane in the League Cup.

“It gives us a chance to regroup and get everybody back fit and well. We’ve two weeks now to really work, obviously the lads that are away on International duty have to look after themselves.

“It gives us another opportunity in the next two weeks to really refocus on the group and try and hit the ground running again."

The Reds boss feels they are beginning to build nice momentum and play better for longer periods in matches.

“That’s exactly what happened, too often this year we haven’t (scored when on top) and we have let games really flitter away from us,” he added.

“That can’t happen with the quality of players that we have. We’re building nice momentum and it is a shame that we’re not playing next weekend but that’s the cost of having Internationals in your squad.

“We’ll enjoy the win because it has been slow out of the blocks, but as i say- we’re starting to play well for longer periods in the game."

Having struggled to keep clean sheets until their second of the season against Carrick Rangers at the end of October, they have now kept three clean sheets in a row with Magilton more than delighted.

“That is the foundation for any really good team and teams that want to be competitive, keep the ball out of your net and score at the other end,” Magilton outlined.

“It’s very simple this game, complicated by us. The basics of the game was that and it is our work ethic, our intensity with and without the ball.

“I still think there is so much more to come from the group, but today was a good day for us. Dungannon always come here and pose problems.

“They are a very good side on their day, as they have shown. Today was our day and we managed to get the three points."

Despite strikers Ryan Curran and Eric McWoods not getting on the score sheet, Magilton was more than happy with the duo's work ethic, praising them for setting the tone throughout.

“They set the tone for us and the work ethic is incredible,” he continued.

“Their numbers are through the roof. I’m not big on it- but it is important for us. The high intensity and their overall play are so, so important for us.

“Both of them work their socks off and if we can keep the ball at that end of the pitch. Obviously our job is to create lots more opportunities for them, that’s how we set up to play. They set the tone and they are doing great for us."