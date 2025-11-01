Unanimous anger in West Belfast as latest crime billboard campaign is rolled out

IN a rare show of political unity, every elected official in West Belfast has come out publicly against the controversial crime billboards championed by Justice Minister Naomi Long.

Senior business figures in the constituency had already blasted the PR campaign for deterring investment.

But now, as the newest batch of the controversial posters are rolled out by the Justice Department, politicians have united to denounce the billboards for stigmatising the local community. In an impressive show of unity, every one of West Belfast's elected representatives — 13 councillors, five MLAs, and one MP — have told this paper they object to the posters.

The latest rollout of the 'Ending the Harm' campaign is aimed, the Department of Justice says, at 'highlighting the need to tackle paramilitary and criminal gang exploitation in local communities'.

However, the new billboards have brought only widespread disgust from local elected representatives.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey says his office has been inundated with messages from local businesses and organisations raising concerns about the new paramilitary billboards.

“West Belfast is a proud and welcoming place, and is a place that I am immensely proud to not only come from and live in but also represent," the Sinn Féin man said.

“The message these advertisements deliver is that our community is somehow under the jackboot of criminality, fear and paramilitarism. That’s simply not true.

“The positive transformation under way in the West of the city is remarkable. We continue to punch above our weight in terms of community spirit, business innovation, tourism and education.

“Rather than demonising our communities, we must work together to continue building a brighter, better west Belfast.

“That’s what my party, and indeed local people, are committed to."

Mr Maskey says he has requested a meeting with Minister Long "to relay these concerns".

A billboard on the Falls Road

SDLP Councillor and Deputy Lord Mayor Paul Doherty echoed Mr Maskey's objections to the controversial campaign.

“Deterring crime and encouraging victims to come forward is crucial, but we need to see these issues dealt with in partnership with local communities," he said.

“It’s important that we don’t unduly stigmatise any community. Local business owners are working hard to stay afloat and significant efforts have been made to attract investment to this area.

“A number of businesses have set up in West Belfast after being subjected to threats and intimidation in other areas of the city and are now thriving through support from the local community. This is a proud place and we cannot lose sight of the fantastic work that goes on to support and look out for one another.”

Gerry Carroll MLA said public awareness campaigns about the dangers of paramilitarism "must be developed in close consultation with local residents and workers".

"Efforts to end paramilitary intimidation should never have the effect of stigmatising the West Belfast community," said the PBP representative.

"Although such campaigns play a role in raising awareness of paramilitary harm, the priority must be investment in preventative and diversionary youth work and ending the scourge of poverty and deprivation that paramilitaries use to recruit and intimidate some of the most vulnerable members of our community. The Department of Justice must also examine the role that the Executive has played in legitimising and normalising paramilitarism for decades."

Meanwhile, the community sector in West Belfast have drawn up a letter headed 'A proud and vibrant West Belfast' calling for Naomi Long MLA to issue a public clarification and apology and engage with the local community, political representatives and businesses.

It reads: "We, the undersigned community organisations and local businesses of West Belfast, wish to express our deep anger and frustration regarding the recent ‘Ending the Harm’ billboard campaign launched and displayed at prominent locations across our community.

"This campaign unfairly and unjustly portrays West Belfast as a place defined by criminality and fear—suggesting that our businesses and residents are subject to widespread extortion and coercion.

"This depiction is both inaccurate, hurtful and deeply damaging.

"West Belfast is a strong and spirited community that has overcome significant challenges through working together, standing together in the face of adversity, remaining determined to ensure West Belfast is a great place to live, visit, work and to invest.

"We categorically reject the unfounded allegations implied by this campaign.

"This campaign represents not only an assault on the integrity of local businesses but also on the dignity and good name of the people of West Belfast.

"We remain committed to working in partnership with statutory agencies to address the issues affecting our communities. However, this must be done through collaboration, respect, and truth — not through harmful misrepresentation."

On the launch of the latest posters, Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “Paramilitary groups and criminal gangs exploit, intimidate and harm our communities. They are not defenders or protectors, they are criminals.

"The new posters make it clear that, whatever name they use, their actions are unacceptable and must end. However, the work delivered by the Executive Programme on Paramilitarism and Organised Crime has shown that we can end this harm and together, we can build safer, stronger communities for everyone."