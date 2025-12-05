A DUP councillor has described an Alliance Party motion to remove the peace wall in Alexandra Park in North Belfast as "one of the most ridiculous motions brought before this Council".

At November's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, Alliance councillor Sam Nelson brought a motion to explore the possibility of removing the barrier which has stood in place for over 30 years.

At Monday night's full Council meeting, Councillor Nelson welcomed cross-party support at committee for the motion.

In response, however, Alderman Dean McCullough hit out at the motion.

"This is one of the most ridiculous motions brought before this Council and that is saying something given some of the bright ideas we have heard in here over the years," he stated.

Alderman Dean McCullough

"Anyone who checks their emails will know there has been an upsurge in interface issues across North Belfast, including in Alexandra Park.

"That is the reality, not the glossy version portrayed in Alliance Party videos. Their stance is detached from local reality and sentiment and basic safety concerns.

"When tensions rise, gates close early. When the PSNI have to patrol the park and residents left living with the consequences, where are the Alliance Party? We can't remove it nor do we have any business in trying to tell anyone else to remove it."

The DUP man called on Cllr Nelson to speak to residents to gather their views.

Councillor Nelson responded that his motion sets out exactly what Alderman McCullough is talking about, which is community engagement. He reminded Alderman McCullough that Belfast City Council is the landowner of the park and does have a say in the wall.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte said everyone can agree on the sentiment of the motion but said he was very surprised to see the proposal on social media "given that is the Minister for Justice who owns the wall".

SDLP Councillor Carl Whyte

DUP Councillor Ian McLaughlin said residents in the area "need our support" and described the motion as "very concerning".

SDLP Councillor Séamas de Faoite said his party was not backtracking on the issue but said "serious, detailed and engaged work" has to take place in order to try and remove these barriers.

He said the motion does not reflect that it is the Minister for Justice who has the power to take forward the issue.

"If the Alliance Party were serious about this motion, they would have included the words, 'Mrs Long, please tear down this wall'."