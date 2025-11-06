Minor B Football Final

Gort na Móna 4-9

St Johns 2-11

GORT NA MÓNA produced a power-packed performance of pace, vision and finishing excellence to overcome the challenge of a fancied St John’s side under the floodlights at Creggan.

Despite being a division apart, it was the underdogs who came out of the blocks quickest, displaying a physicality and pace which the Johnnies struggled to deal with.

Gorts raced into a five-point lead after eight minutes, Aodhan O’Hanlon opening the scoring with a well taken point and Lorcan Cordner finding the net minutes later. Team captain Ruairi Ó Scolláin kicked the Turf Lodge side’s second point and even at this early stage it looked like being a long night for the Whiterock side.But gradually the favourites settled into the game and started to find their touch.

Lorcan Cordner strikes a major for Gort na Mona

Points from Odhran Quinn, Shea McKee and a superb effort from Lewis Rafferty from way out on the left had the gap back to two by the 21st minute, but Gort na Móna responded superbly and a fine exchange of play finished with Keelan McCann finishing confidently and stylishly into the net.

The Johnnies' reply was immediate as Lewis Rafferty drilled his shot low and just out of the reach of Anton Farrelly, who got a despairing hand to the ball but could not prevent it nestling in the net.

A point from Odhran McAuley for St John’s in the dying embers of the first half closed the gap to the minimum and it was all to play for as the teams trudged to the dressing rooms.

This time it was St John’s who started strongest and Lewis Rafferty drew well deserved applause as he fielded a high delivery close to goal before swivelling and firing home a major from close range to give his side the lead for the first time.

This score lifted the Corrigan Park men as a newly confident Rafferty added another point. Further singles from Odhran McAuley and Odhran Quinn had the Johnnies five in front after nine minutes and suddenly it seemed as if the form book had called it right.

But Gort na Móna hadn't read that book and they displayed tremendous character to come storming right back. Aodhan O’Hanlon raised their first white flag from a free in 10th minute of the second period, and when Paul Lawlor was smartly on hand to finish to the net after Ciaran Mac Giolla Cheara’s shot came back off the crossbar, they were right back in contention.

A Caolan Wilson point briefly moved the Whiterock side two in front but Gort na Móna now had the wind in their sails and two pointed frees from Daire Keenan had the sides level after 21 minutes.

The momentum was very much with the young Gorts now and a superb multi-player interchange saw Nathan McKenna finish to the net and put his side three ahead.

Fintan McKinley pulled one back for St John’s but Gorts were simply not going to let this one go and they finished with points from an Aodhan O’Hanlon free and a great effort from play by Lorcan Cordner to take the Division B Championship title.

A great game of football with fortunes changing throughout and the Johnnies certainly played their part in making it a fine evening’s entertainment for the good crowd who had made the journey from Belfast to cheer on the neighbouring clubs.

At one point a bigger and more physically imposing St John’s looked like getting on top but they were forced to bow the knee in the end to a superbly fit, fast and well organised Gort na Móna, 12 of whom will remain in this age division next year.

After the game, South West Vice Chairman Sean McAtamney commended both sides for producing a great entertaining game of football before presenting the cup to Gort na Móna captain Ruairi Ó Scolláin.