I HAD the pleasure enjoying a unique cultural experience for the past seven days, feeding wild monkeys peanuts, touring the desert on a camel and exploring Africa's second-largest waterfalls before finally discovering the magnificence Moroccan culture.

Unforgettable one might say.

My final evening in the North African country was spent doing something very unique, watching through my fingers as Celtic relied once again on Captain Fantastic to spare their blushes after a truly awful week off the field for the Glasgow giants.

Unforgettable again one might say.

Much to my wife's dismay, I spent the final few hours of the trip jumping around a hotel sports bar after Callum McGregor's thunderbolt in the 94th minute gave Celtic fans a much-needed lift after the week that was.

Celtic returned from the international break in their usual fashion, slow, turgid and looking like they had been space-jammed by the MonStars (excuse the Space Jam reference).

Captain McGregor with another major strike for the Hoops

For those of you who are too out of whack with the above reference, that simply means the Celtic squad looked like you handed a football to an off-grid people who had no idea what to do with said object.

The Buddies were the team on top for the most part and Stephen Robinson will be having sleepless nights over the fact that his side have lost out twice this season to carbon copy efforts late on from the Celtic captain.

In fact, to go further back, the Saints have conceded their last three goals to Celtic in added time with the previous coming from James Forrest's record breaking goal at the end of last season to cap off a double campaign for the Hoops.

The home side should have found themselves with an early lead when Shaws Road man Conor McMenamin slid across and flicked the ball agonisingly wide of the Kasper Schmiechel's post. The boyhood Celtic fan was giving his best effort to do further damage as he thumped a terrific effort off the upright much to the Hoops' relief as Martin O'Neill's magic looked to have worn off.

Liam Scales found the net in the wrong direction early in the second-half but McMenamin's offside offence curtailed the celebrations for St Mirren as the scoreboard was scratched back to nil.

The game looked to be petering out for a draw, and in all honesty that was the best Celtic deserved. But champions do what champions do, they win even when the chips are down and with 94:05 on the clock Callum McGregor once again won all three points for the Hoops.

A day later Hearts travelled to Pittodrie as they faced Aberdeen in what would be a huge pressure clash for the Jambos. Topi Keskinen earned the praise of Celtic fans worldwide as he put a huge dent in Hearts lead at the top – which now stands at four points with Celtic holding that game advantage before hosting Hearts in two weeks' time.

Now before this piece sounds like a Clyde Superscore Roundup, let's get into the juicy meat on the bone which was that super dooper AGM which took place in the Kerrydale Suite last Thursday was an all-timer from the Celtic Board.

The Celtic AGM is basically when the Celtic Board allow the usual five friends in to ask daft questions like "How many managers did that lot across the city sack last year?" or "Can we see if the Rangers are coming?". You know groundbreaking, serious stuff.

This year was slightly different. The complete failure in the summer transfer window left fans furious as to where the club is going. Recent statements from majority shareholder Dermot Desmond on Brendan Rodgers had many in attendance wondering what the hell was going on?

The meeting got underway just after noon on Thursday. Peter Lawell (Chairman), Michael Nicholson (CEO), Chris McKay (CFO), Ross Desmond all sat looking down on their subjects. Anyways, it was a really thorough meeting and lasted less than 30 minutes before Peter Lawell pulled rank and called the meeting adjourned.

So what happened? Well Ross Desmond said his Daddy is the best Celtic Supporter in the world. Peter Lawell scolded fans to "behave". This was after the session began with fans holding red cards above their heads and shouting sack the board - and this was not the ultras! A snap-shot of the meeting showed dozens of shareholders in the room over the age of 40.

The Green Brigade were a disgrace at the AGM yesterday... Look at all those young Ultras just waiting for things to kick off 😆😆.. Board are full of shit. pic.twitter.com/av3MAYQ5Wf — IrishPaddyMcMaeda (@Bigirishcelt) November 22, 2025

Now let us be fair, what did Desmond say you may ask?

“Let me start by dispensing with the absurd caricature some people spread about my father and state some of his Celtic credentials. He’s a passionate and lifelong Celtic supporter. He first put money into Celtic more than 30 years ago when Fergus McCann asked him for help. He became the principal shareholder when Fergus sold out, and he took on the responsibility that came with that. He wants the club to be healthy, successful and still thriving decades and even centuries from now.”

Desmond, representing his father, continued: “The Board shares those desires, and that’s why the Board respects financial reality. We act prudently, not recklessly. Those who accuse the club of hoarding cash or being in it for the money display a deep misunderstanding of financial responsibility. The Board’s fiduciary duty of care is to the shareholders, to the supporters and to the future of this club. We don’t declare dividends to distribute surplus cash to ordinary shareholders as many other businesses do. Cash is retained and used to sustain and develop our club.”

The next statement cause a raucous reaction which allowed Lawell to adjourn the meeting, as Desmond stated: “We will not be railroaded by those whose only vocation in life is to be anti-establishment and by those who try to degrade the club”. A clear attack on the ultra groups to which he previously called "bullies". But which group is he referring to?

After all it is the Green Brigade who have voiced their support for Palestine and Lebanon and run quarterly food banks to help Glasgow's most vulnerable. Not to mention the yearly donation of toys for the less fortunate children in their city – truly representing the values that Celtic were established on.