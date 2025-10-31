Oireachtas na Samhna coverage from Belfast continues on TG4 this weekend

COVERAGE of ‘Oireachtas na Samhna 2025 from Belfast continues this weekend, broadcast to audiences worldwide on TG4.

The annual arts festival officially opened on Wednesday at the ICC Belfast.

The festival celebrates the very best of Irish language and culture, with four days of music, song, dance, conversation, and community.

More than 1,000 people are taking part in competitions, and 80 organisations are involved in this year’s Aonach an Oireachtais. Thousands have travelled from across Ireland and around the world to join the celebrations, which continue right through until Saturday night.

The action continues on Friday, at 5.30pm, Lár Stáitse will showcase the children’s competitions. It will be aired on Cúla4, TG4 and Seinnteoir TG4, and repeated on TG4 (Saturday 11:30am) and Cúla4 (Sunday 12pm).

At 7pm, the film AONTAS will be shown at Cineworld, Odyssey Arena to mark 20 years of the Irish Language Broadcast Fund. The film follows three rural women who rob a credit union, led by a woman on the verge of a breakdown. Told in reverse, it unravels the events behind a heist gone wrong, becoming a portrait of a woman trapped by her past.

Nuacht TG4 presented by Eimear Ní Chonaola will also broadcast live from Oireachtas na Samhna 2025 on Friday at 7pm on TG4 and Seinnteoir TG4, followed by Comórtas Sean-Nós na mBan at 7.30pm, available on Seinnteoir TG4 / TG4.ie and on TG4’s YouTube channel.

Saturday begins with a special treat for young audiences as Cúla4 hosts a special event and the launch of the new series ‘Dar le Daideó’ from 11am–12pm (ICC - Halla 2B, Leibhéal 1).

At 1pm, Steip Beo, the sean-nós dancing competition, will broadcast live on TG4 and Seinnteoir TG4.

That evening, the celebrated Corn Uí Riada, the pinnacle of sean-nós singing, takes place at 7pm, and will be available on Seinnteoir TG4 / TG4.ie and TG4’s YouTube channel.

Ard-Stiúrthóir TG4, Deirdre Ní Choistín said: "We are delighted to bring Oireachtas na Samhna 2025 live from Belfast to audiences around the world on TG4, TG4.ie and across our digital platforms.

"The Oireachtas is a vibrant celebration of creativity, language and community values that lie at the heart of TG4’s mission. We’re proud to share this festival of Irish culture and talent with viewers everywhere."