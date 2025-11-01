Anger as birthday card arrives with money missing

A WEST Belfast man has hit out after a birthday card for his niece arrived in the post without any money in it.

Paul Toner contacted the Andersonstown News after learning that a birthday card he posted to his niece with £20 in it arrived without the cash inside,

He is urging people to think twice about sending valuables in the post.

"My wee niece got it with no money in it," Paul said. "My brother phoned me and said it looked like the card had been tampered with and had been re-sealed with Sellotape.

"I won't be sending any more cards with money in them again. I would urge others to do the same, especially coming up to Christmas.

"It's her birthday next week so I will make sure she gets her money in person."

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are very sorry to hear about this customer’s experience. We understand how upsetting it must be to find that an item sent through the post has arrived damaged.

“Items travel through a complex network of machines, automatic sorters and manual handling. It’s a very thorough process, but with the millions of items we process each day, on very rare occasions an item may be damaged, for example, a letter could be clipped or torn by a sorting machine which can result in the loss of its contents.

“We always recommend using Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed when posting valuables, money or jewellery, as this provides extra security and compensation cover.”