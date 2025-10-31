Glen Road burglary being treated as racially motivated hate incident

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at a house in West Belfast on Thursday night.

Shortly before 8.30pm, it was reported that three men had approached a property on the Glen Road.

The men forced their way into the house and searched the rooms before making off.

The family who were in the property at the time were badly shaken by their ordeal.

Police say they are treating it as a racially motivated hate incident.

SDLP West Belfast Councillor Paul Doherty said: “This was a disgraceful incident where a family were subjected to their home being invaded and ransacked by a number of men.

"People have a right to feel safe in their home, this must have been a terrifying ordeal for the family and I’d like to express my support and solidarity to them.

“I’m deeply concerned that police believe this incident was racially motivated. West Belfast is a welcoming place where people have shown warmth and solidarity to those from all over the world who now call this place home. There is absolutely no place for hate in our community and that must be made abundantly clear.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this to come forward to police.”

Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin added: “This was a disgraceful incident and my thoughts are with the family affected.

“There is absolutely no room for racism anywhere in our society.

“West Belfast is a welcoming and friendly community, and this incident is by no means reflective of our people.

“We will be engaging with the family in the time ahead. Anyone with information should contact the PSNI."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "This is being treated as a racially motivated hate incident and I am appealing to anyone who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area at the time or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1425 30/10/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."