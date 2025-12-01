BELFAST pupil Josie Carson is celebrating sweet success after she was named the overall winner of the Housing Executive’s honey label design competition.



Josie, a former pupil of St Oliver Plunkett Primary School, who is now in her first year at Rathmore Grammar School, stood out from nearly 1,000 entries submitted by children from across the North.



Alongside her winning entry, five runners-up were also selected to receive a book token and a jar featuring their own custom label.



Josie’s eye-catching entry will now feature on jars of the Housing Executive’s very own HQ Honey, which is produced by a beehive managed by volunteer staff on the rooftop of the Housing Centre in Belfast.



As part of her prize, she was invited to the Housing Centre to meet resident beekeeper Robert McClean, who gave her an exclusive tour of the thriving rooftop hive and explained how the honey is produced.



Elaine Galloway from the Housing Executive said: “Our beehives were introduced in 2022 as a great example of sustainability in action and are helping biodiversity thrive.



“The project aligns with the Housing Executive’s Sustainability Action Plan, which focuses on key impact areas including the built environment and sustainable communities.



“We were delighted with the high standard of design entries we received this year, which really showcased the pupils’ artistic flair.



“Josie’s bright and cheerful design really impressed the judges and the finished label looks great on our jars of HQ Honey.



“We’re now selling our honey to raise vital funds for our charity partner Air Ambulance and Josie's beautiful design is taking pride of place.”