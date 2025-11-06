Ulster Senior Football Championship

Preliminary Round

Séan O'Leary's Newbridge 1-14

Dunloy Cuchullains 0-11

At Owenbeg

DUNLOY threw it away at the death against their Derry rivals Séan O'Leary's Newbridge on Saturday evening to see their Ulster Championship run come to an abrupt end at Owenbeg.

Dunloy's late lead of four points was turned on its head in a matter of moments and Conleth McGrogan and Óisin Doherty's last-gasp two-pointers sent the Derry bench into raptures.

The opening period saw Óisin Doherty and Keelan Molloy exchange points from the dead ball as the sides tussled for control.

The first goal chance fell to the Derry champions after a mesmerising move which exhibited their sharp hand-passing ability.

However, Óisin Doherty's effort was saved brilliantly by Chrissy McMahon in the Dunloy net, pushing the strike on to the upright for his grateful defence to clear.

Sean Young pointed his first of the evening as he clipped an effort inside the upright before Reece Cunning led a counter-attack which Keelan Molloy took advantage of to level the game in the early stages.

Conor Doherty saw white flags raised on two occasions and his efforts either side of an Eoin O'Neill free put the favourites back in front by the minimum on the 20th minute.

Dunloy finished the half stronger, even though Doherty and Young both added a point apiece for Newbridge. That two-score lead did not last long.

Dunloy rode their luck after Ryan McGarry's block prevented another goalbound effort, allowing the Antrim men to truck forward as Keelan Molloy launched a terrific effort from far-out right for two, tying the game once more.

On the stroke of half-time Deaglan Smith provided a two-pointer which would prove the difference on the whistle.

After the restart, Molloy pointed another great score from just inside the arc but enough to give his side a three-point lead, but Mark McGrogan was on hand to respond for the Bridge men.

Poor Dunloy decision-making gave the Derry men an invitation to eat into the deficit. Óisin Doherty's free would be the first strike at the Dunloy lead, but the first goal of the game came shortly after when Callum McGrogan found himself in the right place at the right time to punch the ball into the net and give his side an unlikely lead early in the second half.

Seaan Elliott's first score of the game came at a pivotal time for Dunloy as his right-footed effort floated over the black spot as the game was restored to parity once more.

Patrick McMullan's superb drive allowed Mark Doherty to finish as Newbridge regained the advantage in the tie but Dunloy were not for giving up just yet. The Elliott brothers Seaan and Nigel linked up well with the latter bearing down on goal. The forward opted to try and assist Luke McFerran for the goal but the hand pass was overplayed and trickled out of play.

The Derry champions struck four points in quick succession when both Conleth McGrogan and Óisin Doherty landed two-pointers and when the latter also added a short-range free Newbridge's advantage suddenly stood at a hefty six.

Keelan Molloy's attempt to go for goal from a free was blocked and cleared and Newbridge prevailed.

The Armagh champions, Madden, now await Newbridge in the next round which is scheduled to be played at the Athletic Grounds.

Seán O'Leary's Newbridge: N Rocks; S McAteer, S McGrogan, M McGrogan; C McGrogan 1-0, C McGrogan, P McGrogan; C Doherty 0-2, C McGrogan 0-2 (1x2P); E Young, M Doherty 0-1, C McAteer (c); P McMullan, S Young 0-2, Ó Doherty 0-6 (4fs, 1x2P)

SUBS: James Scully, Kevin McQuillan

Dunloy Cuchullains: C McMahon; R Cunning, A Crawford, C Kinsella; A McGarry, R McGarry 0-1, T McFerran; E McFerran, D Smith 0-2 (1x2P); E O'Neill 0-1, S Elliot 0-1, C Cunning; L McFerran, K Molloy 0-6 (2fs, 1x2P), N Elliot.

SUBS: Kevin McQuillan for L McFerran (59), James Scall for N Elliott (59).

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone).