Weekend night bus services to be extended in Belfast

WELCOME: Nighttime services are to be extended in Belfast

A BELFAST councillor has welcomed the Executive's support to trial weekend night bus services in Belfast for a year.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins and Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald secured funding from the Executive and Belfast City Council to extend the service through a one-year pilot scheme.

Welcoming the move Sinn Féin councillor Ciarán Beattie said: “Weekend night bus services in Belfast is huge boost to the night time economy of the city while also providing safe transport for those leaving the city.

“I welcome the proposal from Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald and Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins to Executive colleagues and Belfast City Council to jointly fund the two year trial.

“This is an opportunity to strengthen Belfast’s night time economy and I welcome this support from the Executive and Council.”

Minister Kimmins said: “My Department is committed to improving our transport infrastructure for safer travel and connected communities and I am delighted that we have support to progress this scheme to help improve connectivity for people who want to travel in and out of the city.

“Late night public transport services are in high demand and encourage behavioural shift while supporting the nighttime economy and improving safety as people return home in the evenings."

Minister Archibald added: “The night-time economy is a major economic driver, supporting many businesses and jobs right across the north. I welcome this pilot and the collaborative approach to an important issue in making us an attractive place to live, work and visit.

"I look forward to seeing the pilot rolled out, and seeing its impact and the invaluable evidence it will provide to inform potential future provision of late-night services in Belfast and other towns and cities.”