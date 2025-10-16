£40,000 worth of cocaine uncovered during search of house in West Belfast

SUSPECTED cocaine with a street value of approximately £40,000 has been uncovered in a house in West Belfast.

It comes after a search of a house in Distillery Court on Wednesday.

Suspected cocaine with a street value of approximately £40,000 was recovered along with a quantity of suspected cannabis and a sum of cash.

A 49-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, who were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possession of a class B drug and possessing criminal property, were later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Sergeant Ellison said: “We remain committed to tackling both the supply of drugs in our community and disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of crime. Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

“Our investigation is continuing and I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.