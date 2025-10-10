Bands and musicians sign up for massive Belfast fundraiser for Gaza

BELFAST’S FINEST: The Adventures are just one of the bands who will be playing at The Devenish in November

ONE of the most successful Belfast bands of the 1980s and ’90s is set to headline a fundraising concert for Gaza supported by a host of big name acts from across the north of Ireland.

The Gaza Aid: Concert for Humanity will feature the Belfast band The Adventures and will take place on November 2 at The Devenish Complex in Finaghy.

The ’70s tribute act Glam Slam, singer-songwriter Joby Fox, trad/reggae outfit Bréag and Elvis tribute act Jim Brown are just some of the other acts who are set to take to the stage. Proceeds from the gig will go to three separate charities helping to raise money for the beleaguered people of Palestine.

“This concert is an act of solidarity and not just of charity,” said Paul Woods of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) who are organising the event.

“Like many of the rest of us, these artists have sought a way to protest against the appalling assaults on Gaza – as well as to provide some practical support.

“The creative community in the north has never been afraid to make its voice heard and this group of artists is carrying on that tradition.”

Local music journalist and founder of the Oh Yeah centre Stuart Bailie, who has helped put together the line-up for the night, said the concert will be one of the first in a series of similar events.

Johnny Hero and Joby Fox will be performing on the night

"There's been a great swell of support from the music community for this fundraiser, and a series of other concerts are likely to happen before the end of the year.

"November 2 is big night that will sell-out, so best to book early. All the artists deserve our appreciation and the musicians have been so generous, as always. They're keen to use whatever platform they can to turn the widespread support for Palestine into positive action.”

The event – which will start at 6pm such is the packed bill – will be compered by well-known DJ and musician, Johnny Hero. During the evening local boxing hero Tyrone McKenna will speak about his experience of visiting Palestine and Brassneck Theatre Company will take to the stage for a short performance. Additional acts include On The Sesh, Cubb McCullough and Blood Brothers among others.

Tickets are £20 and are available from Eventbrite, Gaza Aid: Concert for Humanity.