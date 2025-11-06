THE first bilingual street sign is to be erected in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area.



After a survey with residents the street, Glen River Mews in Glenavy, met the council’s two-thirds threshold for the erection of a dual language street plate in Irish and English, with a 93 per cent response in favour from residents. Another street in Glenavy, Riverside Court, had a 54 per cent response and therefore didn’t meet the two-thirds threshold.



Sinn Féin councillor Gary McCleave hailed the decision as historic.

“I welcome agreement in committee this evening to move forward and install bilingual signage in our council area for the very first time,” he said.

“This is a historic decision and a huge step forward for Gaeilgeoirí living in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

“Sinn Féin will continue working to build a society with rights and equality at its core.”



The decision will be ratified at a full meeting of the council later this month.