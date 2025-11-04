THE Palestinian flag will fly at Belfast City Hall later this month to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the People of Palestine.

It follows a motion by Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy at Monday evening's full Council meeting.

The motion was passed by 41 votes to 15 and was supported by Sinn Féin, SDLP, Alliance, Green Party and People Before Profit, with opposition from DUP, UUP and TUV.

Councillor Murphy's proposal will see the Palestinian flag fly from City Hall on November 29 to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the People of Palestine.

The council also approved the flying of the UN flags for Human Rights on December 10.

"In light of the continued genocide against the people of Gaza, it is right that we show solidarity and support to them as they face a continuing barbaric onslaught from the Israeli military," said Cllr Murphy.

"This involves fundraising initiatives, ethical procurement policies and acts of solidarity such as the support for this proposal."