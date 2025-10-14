Newtownabbey woman's death not being treated as murder

THE death of a young mother in Newtownabbey is not being treated as murder, police have said.

The woman in her 20s, named locally as Mary McAdorey, was found dead in the Old Mill Drive area of Newtownabbey.

A 40-year-old man arrested in relation to the death had been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team said: “My thoughts are, first and foremost, with the woman’s family who are left trying to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.

“Following a post-mortem examination, the woman’s death is not being treated as murder at this time.

"Our enquiries, however, are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.”

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly, urged anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

“The news of the death of a woman in the Old Mill Drive area will be absolutely devastating for her family and the wider community,” he said.

“I want to extend my thoughts and condolences to her loved ones at this heartbreaking time.

"I would urge anyone with information surrounding her death to bring it forward to the PSNI.”