Gaels to gather outside City Hall today to celebrate Belfast's new Irish language policy

GAELS are set to take to the city centre this week to show their support for Belfast City Council's new Irish language policy, which will see visibility of the language increase throughout the city.

The policy sets out how the council plans to promote and use of Irish across its services, including interpreting and translation, key documents and publications, signage at facilities, on the council website and within the council’s corporate identity, including its logo.

Earlier this week the leaders of Sinn Féin, SDLP, People Before Profit, Alliance and the Greens in Belfast City Hall condemned threats of violence from loyalist paramilitaries against council facilities following last week's historic vote.

On Thursday Irish speakers are set to gather outside Belfast City Hall "in celebration" of the new council policy.

Cuisle Nic Liam from Irish language campaign group An Dream Dearg, said the ratification of Belfast City Council's new Irish Language Policy is a "watershed moment" for the Irish language community in Belfast, adding that Belfast will become a beacon of equality regarding language rights.

“That policy is in keeping with the core principles of the Good Friday Agreement to take ‘resolute action’ to promote our indigenous language," said Cuisle.

“Unfortunately, over recent days we have seen political unionism go into overdrive in their opposition to a policy which sets Irish and English on an equal footing. We have been very clear, the addition of Irish to signage and logos will have no impact on the presence or status of English, and therefore the rights of English speakers will remain unaffected.

“Threats of violence from loyalist paramilitaries have been unequivocally condemned by a majority of party leaders in the council. We stand against any attempts to intimidate or threaten rate-paying citizens who have faithfully engaged the democratic processes to bring about this change, and we stand with all staff who must be free to go to their place of work without any threats of violence.

“Where threats emerge, that is a matter for the police and we resist any attempts to use that threat of violence to inform policy.

“Thursday's demonstration is an opportunity for the Irish language community, our schools, our learners, all those who believe in a shared society for all, to stand together in celebration of a minority-rights' compliant policy from our civic leaders in Belfast and welcome a new era of equality in the city we all love."