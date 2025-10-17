WATCH: New CCTV footage captures Noah Donohoe on night before his disappearance

CCTV: Noah Donohoe left his home in the early hours of June 21 wearing flip-flops and carrying over-ear headphones

NEW CCTV footage of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe the night before his disappearance has been released in an appeal for information.

The 14-year-old went missing on Sunday, June 21 2020 before his body was discovered six days later in a storm drain in North Belfast.

New CCTV footage released by the Coroners Service is from the early hours of that Sunday. The first clip shows Noah leaving his home on Fitzroy Avenue in South Belfast at 3.34am.

The second clip shows him returning home at 4.08am.

The teenager left his home wearing flip-flops and headphones, but appeared to return without them.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Coroner's Service said: “The night before Noah disappeared [i.e. the night of Saturday, June 20, into Sunday June, 21 2020] Noah left his home at 65 Fitzroy Avenue at approximately 3.34am. He returned at approximately 4.08am.

“The weather in the early hours of Sunday, June 21, 2020 was damp and drizzling.

“The flats at 65 Fitzroy Avenue are on the corner of Fitzroy Avenue and Dudley Street in the Holylands/Queen’s University area of south Belfast.

“CCTV from Noah’s home address captures his departure and his return.

“When Noah left home at approximately 3.34am, he was casually dressed in dark coloured knee-length shorts and a light or white coloured T-shirt.

“He was wearing flip-flops and carrying over-ear headphones in his right hand.

“When Noah is next captured on CCTV, on his return home, he was on University Street, coming from the direction of Ormeau Road and walking in the direction of Queen’s University.

“From there, he turned left onto Dudley Street and then right onto Fitzroy Avenue, turning immediately into his home address.

“Noah re-entered through the front door of 65 Fitzroy Avenue at approximately 4.08am.

“It is apparent from CCTV footage that he was barefoot on his return, and neither his flip-flops nor his headphones are visible on his person.”

The Presiding Coroner, Mr Justice Rooney, is appealing for information about why Noah left home that night, where he went, whether he met anyone and what happened to his flip-flops and headphones.

An inquest into his death has been postponed until 2026.