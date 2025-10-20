Man arrested after fight involving knives in Ardoyne

A MAN in his forties has been arrested after an altercation involving knives in the Northwick Drive area of Ardoyne.

Just before 1.40am this morning, Monday 20th October, police received an emergency call reporting an ongoing knife attack. It was alleged that three men had been fighting, and that two of the men had blades. Two women also reported that violent threats had been made towards them.

Local policing Inspector Montgomery said: "Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene. As one of our crews arrived, they saw a man believed to have been involved leaving the area on a motorbike.

"The police vehicle was able to safely manoeuvre in front of the motorbike at the Bromptom Park/Etna Drive junction. The motorbike rider initially stopped, but then attempted to make off, driving into the side of the police vehicle before running on foot towards Alliance Avenue.

"Officers were able to catch up with the man, aged in his 40s, who did not comply with instruction and became aggressive. In order to reduce the risk of injury, and mindful that the man was alleged to have been involved in a knife attack, officers had to deploy an incapacitant spray in order to calm the situation.

"He was then arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, aggravated vehicle taking and driving away, threats to kill and assault on police. He remains in custody at this time."

Inspector Montgomery continued: "Thankfully, at this time, we don't believe that anyone involved sustained serious injury. The assaulted officers were able to remain on duty."