Lámh Dhearg ladies celebrate their 20th anniversary

BIRTHDAY WISHES: Lámh Dhearg believe they can compete with the best in Antrim

THE GAA prides itself not only on being Ireland's national sporting organisation but also its community ethos. The biggest growth in recent years has come directly as a result of this inclusive comradery which launched the LGFA back in 1974.

From that moment on our young girls and ladies have been breaking down barriers each time they take to the grass and showing just why they deserve to be held in the same esteem as the men's game.

This week one of West Belfast's most famous and oldest members of the GAA, Lámh Dhearg, celebrated their second decade of involvement in the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

This week Belfast Media spoke with Lámh Dhearg's LGFA stalwart Aisling McConville as she recounted the past two decades of the Hannahstown club's success.

Aisling touched on her early career in the 1990s where the only option was to train with the boy's squad of the same age group.

"There have always been girls involvement within the teams in Lámh Dhearg from as far back as I remember," said Aisling.

"There were families within the club such as the Herrons, Lynchs, McKennas, Buchanans, McConvilles who all had daughters who wanted to play football. We would have trained with the boys in La Salle and the girls would have played with the boys teams up until U-14.

The Lámh Dhearg boys and girls got their first taste of Gaelic sports in La Salle during the 1990s

"After this age group girls were left unable to play or to join a team who had an LGFA team. A few went on to play for Glenavy and St Paul's. Seaneen McGourty took the first U-16 squad but before long it sadly was stopped, but I have memories as an eight-year old against Glenavy, so it had always stuck with me."

The former ladies player explained how the re-establishment of the ladies game came about in Hannahstown 20 years ago, thanking Kieran Megraw for his involvement.

"Kieran Megraw re-established the LGFA within the club in 2005. Kieran has three daughters who played from the beginning. A lot of the girls who stopped playing after U-14 came back up to play along with new players and younger players who hadn't played before, we had a wide variety of ages training together at the very start.

"Kieran had a great relationship with other clubs and approached Gort na Móna camógs, a number of the camógs came up to play football with us. Over the first few years we had a lot of players come and go.

"We also had girls from St John's play with us for a while, but returned back when they established an LGFA team themselves. There were a core group of girls who were there from the very first training session with a lot still playing or involved with coaching."

Over the two decades Aisling and her long-time teammate Caoimhe Whinnery have been involved with encouraging younger girls to take part and helping create the next generation of Lámhs.

"Caoimhe Whinnery and myself got involved with helping the U-12 girls in our first year of playing and we've both been coaching ever since.

"There have been too many great memories over the last 20 years to count. We've had some great team bonding nights out between trips to Croke Park for the LGFA finals day, a personal highlight of the year for me."

The Hannahstown club has enjoyed some great opportunities that only Gaelic games has given them the chance to enjoy, with their Gaelic for Mother's side playing everywhere from Croke Park to Barcelona.

The first squad of Lámh Dhearg ladies kick-started 20 years ago

"Our Gaelic for Mother's Only team also had the opportunity of playing in the half-time games at Croke on finals day. This was an amazing opportunity and great to see all the young players cheering them on. There was a great buzz about this occasion.

"The G4MO also recently travelled to Barcelona to take part in a blitz there. This was a highlight for those players involved.

"Coaching the winning Féile team and getting the opportunity to take the girls to Manorhamilton for the National Finals was amazing. It was great to have all the families down together, the girls creating lasting bonds and friendships. This has carried on and most of the girls have represented the senior teams."

Lámh Dhearg have become a strong contender in Antrim's Ladies football over the past decade having won their first senior and juvenile trophies to kickstart their upwards trajectory.

"We first won Junior B in 2014 which was massive for us and that came from years of development with a lot of the girls who were involved in the first training in 2005 playing that final. The team was also made up of the first cohort of juvenile players to come through the club which made it special," said the Lámh Dhearg stalwart.

"In 2015 we won the U-14 championship which was our first juvenile championship. This is probably my favourite championship win. Gráinne Herron, Paul Webb and myself had worked with this group of players for a number of years, building the team from having seven players and it was great to see them get to this position.

"A lot of these girls are the core of the senior team now and were involved in the U-16 championship win in later years and the Junior B and Junior championship wins. Another huge milestone was winning the U-14B Féile in 2019 and the girls reaching the final of the National Féile."

Aisling believes the future for Lámh Dhearg is one that has massive potential, and will only keep moving forwards and building on prior success.

"There is massive potential within the squad. We have a great youth system that is producing quality young players who are constantly pushing the seniors all the way. Although championship didn't go the way we wanted this year, it is an opportunity to learn and grow.

Lámh Dhearg face Glenavy in Division One this season

"Lámh Dhearg have the potential to push further again next year and hopefully be competing for the intermediate championship as well as plying their trade again in Division One. It is massive having the development team also.

"We now have teams at every age group ranging from U-6 to Gaelic for Mothers with quality coaching teams within each age group. We also have a great relationship with Ballymacward school and camogie was established in the club which is beginning to thrive lately and we also have a lot of girls involved in handball.

"Having all codes available makes sure that the girls have access to them all and not needing to move elsewhere. The ladies membership is constantly growing and the youth teams have been constantly growing."

The club are hosting an U-6 tournament in honour of their 20th birthday on Saturday 18th October, and will be welcoming players young and old alike to Hannahstown to take part in the celebrations.