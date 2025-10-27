Féile Halloween parade moved to Wednesday due to weather warning

THE Féile an Phobail Halloween parade and fireworks display has been brought forward 24 hours to Wednesday.

It had been due to take place on Thursday night but has been moved due to a weather forecast for heavy rain and strong winds.

The parade will now assemble at 6pm on Wednesday evening at Sportlann na hÉireann before departing for the Falls Park at 7pm.

The fireworks display will take place when parade arrives at Falls Park.

In a post on social media, Féile an Phobail said: "We want everyone to enjoy the Halloween celebrations in a safe and fun environment.

"We can’t wait to see you all this Wednesday for an amazing night of Halloween fun.

"Please help us spread the word by sharing this post."