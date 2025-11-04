THE redevelopment of Corrib Avenue in Lenadon is on track to be completed by next July, bringing 23 new social homes to West Belfast and marking the end of the old and unloved Housing Executive flats.

The flats were a hotspot for anti-social behaviour and local Sinn Féin representatives had been calling for the demolition of the flats for a long time, urging that the flats be replaced with fit-for-purpose housing. The redevelopment was given the green light in 2021.

Following a recent site visit, Sinn Féin representatives expressed optimism about the progress.

Órlaithí Flynn MLA said: “These homes are being built to a very high standard. With 12 houses, 10 apartments and one bungalow, this development will provide much-needed, fit-for-purpose homes for many families living in housing stress."

Councillor Arder Carson added: “After a stall in the process following some issues with a previous contractor, I’m delighted to see the new contractor on site and hope the project is completed speedily. This housing will help many families and change the face of this part of Lenadoon.”