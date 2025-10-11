10-year-old Saraya scoops prestigious dance award

A WEST Belfast school girl is celebrating after winning a prestigious dance award at the weekend.

Saraya Reid (10) was one of the winners of a Golden Dance award at a ceremony at the Culloden Hotel.

Saraya specialises in Lyrical Dancing and has been part of Colleen's Dance Company off the Grosvenor Road since she was just three-years-old.

She won the '9 and under' category at the Golden Dance Awards and just recently celebrated her tenth birthday.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, her granny, Sadie said: "We are absolutely buzzing. We are so proud of her. She works so hard and deserves it all.

"It is a really big achievement. She is amazing.

"She has won so many titles but this year her success has really gone to another level, winning three NI titles, three Scottish titles and two world titles as well as several titles with her dance team, the Colleen Dance Company.

"This is a kid from West Belfast who has dedicated her life to dance."