Mum-of-five calls for garden to be secured from alley where drugs are being taken

A WEST Belfast mother-of-five has called for action to be taken immediately to secure her garden from an alleyway which she claims is used for drug-taking.

Kathleen McGranaghan from Lady Street in the lower Falls says she has been tortured with issues arising from the alleyway, which despite being locked with alley-gates, is still being used by youths.

She says she has found drugs, needles and other paraphernalia in her garden which backs on to the alley and says it is too dangerous for her kids to play in.

"There has been a lot of drug use in the alleyway. I have found a lot of discarded needles and tablets in the garden," she explained.

Some of the drug paraphernalia which Kathleen has picked up

"It was right beside some of my kids' stuff like their slide and football.

"There are people in the alleyway on a regular basis. They are coming in from the other end then congregating up beside where my garden is. I just have railings so my garden is open to the alleyway.

"I am just really concerned as a mother. My youngest is three-years-old and if she goes out there or my five-year old goes out there, they are not going to understand what it is and might pick it up. It is just disgusting at this point."

SDLP representative Gerard McDonald has been trying to push for a solution with both Belfast City Council and the Housing Executive.

"I have been trying to assist Kathleen regarding her concerns around the alleyway. I am calling for fencing along the railings to secure her garden," he added.

"I have contacted both the Housing Executive who own the property and Belfast City Council who are responsible for the alleyway to see what can be done.

"So far, the response has been negligent to say the least and not anyway forthcoming to support Kathleen and her family.

"All Kathleen is asking is for her property to be secured on her side to stop drugs being discarded in her back garden and that her children are not exposed to that criminality."

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “When the council receives reports of discarded needles or other drugs paraphernalia in a public space, we will remove them as quickly as possible.

“In response to this report, our officers will check the alleyway and ensure that it is appropriately cleansed of any used paraphernalia.

“Drug related litter in public spaces can be reported to the council by calling 028 9027 0469 or emailing sharps@belfastcity.gov.uk.

“Concerns about illegal drug taking should be reported to the PSNI.”

Lisa Stitt, Housing Executive Assistant Area Manager for West Belfast, said: “We have inspected this location on multiple occasions and found no trace of any illegal activity.

“This alley is protected by alley gates and neighbours report the areas is quiet.

“We have agreed to meet the tenant at the site to discuss any concerns they might have.”