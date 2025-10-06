Oldpark woman Rosemary's gift of education

A NORTH Belfast woman who has supported a family in Zimbabwe for over 30 years says she was inspired to help others after experiencing poverty levels in the African country.

Oldpark woman Rosemary McCloskey first travelled to Zimbabwe in July 1990 as part of the Sisters of Mercy mission. It was there she met a young man, who was 19-years-old at the time and promised to educate him if she found work. Since then, Rosemary has gone on to help him, his now ex-partner and their four children and even travels to Zimbabwe annually to see them.

Rosemary has dedicated her life to the family, whom she helps fund through running a small Bed and Breakfast at her home on the Oldpark Road.

"When I first went to Zimbabwe in 1990, I met this young man. He was an intelligent boy but had no education," explained Rosemary. "I left the mission and got a job lecturing in Education in the United College of Education in Bulawayo.

"I ended up living with him and his brother and sister in Bulawayo and educated them both too. I then worked in Botswana but I returned home at weekends to Bulawayo."

After he was married and had his firstborn son in July 1996, Rosemary returned back to Belfast at the end of May 1997. The family were stable before a number of business opportunities collapsed.

"The situation now is that there are simply no job prospects for anyone in Zimbabwe at present," added Rosemary. "All the children are doing well as they can. One is working and has a beautiful daughter of himself now.

"One girl is in nursing school in Zambia, another is studying accountancy and the youngest is still at secondary school."

With rising costs, Rosemary is hoping to host some local events in Belfast to raise money and continue her support for the family.

"I started a small Bed and Breakfast in my home to fund my support for the family. It is small and affordably priced but basic. People come from all over the world to stay," she continued.

"With price increases here and in Zimbabwe, I am finding it increasingly difficult to pay for everything.

"I have organised a Bingo Tea event in Survivors of Trauma centre on the Cliftonville Road on Tuesday, October 21 between 2-4.30pm. I have some little prizes for Tombola but if anyone could donate prizes, it would be a big help.

"I would appeal to anyone willing to come forward and help organise some local events.

"I think my motivation was that I had a chance in life, then why not give others a chance too. My parents gave me a chance of education and I wanted to do the same for others."