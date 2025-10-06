Man charged over racist graffiti in Lisburn

A MAN has been charged after racist graffiti appeared throughout Lisburn on Friday.

The 45-year-old is charged with seven counts of criminal damage and one charge of displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 30.

In one incident, 'Kill All Muslims' was daubed on a wall in the Chapel Hill area.

SDLP Lisburn North Councillor Pat Catney said: “This disgraceful incitement has no place in Lisburn. So many people from across all faiths and backgrounds are working hard to lift this city up and bring everyone together, and this goes completely against all of that work."