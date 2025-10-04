MLA calls for end to 'extortionate' Housing Executive maintenance fees

WEST Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll has handed a letter into the Housing Executive offices over what he claims are 'extortionate' maintenance fees for tenants.

Homeowners and leaseholders living in blocks and buildings owned by the Housing Executive pay a monthly service charge. However, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll says several leaseholders across the constituency have been issued with bills in the range of £3,000 to £6,000 for 'maintenance works' – work, he says, that is not covered by their monthly service charge.

"Last month I met with several West Belfast residents to discuss the issue of Housing Executive maintenance fees," he explained. "Each of them have been landed with extortionate bills for maintenance work. Their message was loud and clear; they have serious concerns about the lack of consultation from the Housing Executive, value for money and the quality of the works completed.

"While some of the works completed are no doubt necessary, others seem to be purely cosmetic. These bills are causing a huge amount of stress and anxiety for these homeowners, who simply want to enjoy their home in peace.

"Last week, I accompanied the leaseholder group to the Housing Executive office on Adelaide Street, where we handed in a letter to Grainia Long. These leaseholders are demanding that fees are immediately waived and that residents are given the opportunity to sign off on all maintenance works before commencement.

"Other demands include bringing maintenance work back in-house, environmental impact assessment for major construction and an independent investigation into maintenance fees, procurement and value for money."

In response to the Andersonstown News, Housing Executive Chief Executive, Grainia Long, said: “Whenever we plan to carry out essential major improvement and health and safety works to a flat complex, leasehold owners are advised of the work required as well as the estimated costs a leaseholder would be required to pay.

“All work schedules are developed by qualified, in-house staff, consultants and external contractors, are subject to detailed technical and financial scrutiny and are procured in accordance with Northern Ireland public sector procurement protocols.

“As the works are required to maintain stock condition for everyone living in a block – and as the rules of the House Sales Scheme set out – there is no requirement for leasehold owners to consent to planned works.

“We recognise some leaseholder may find these costs challenging and we have proactively developed a number of options for leaseholders who may struggle to afford these costs, such as to arrange repayment agreements.

“These options take account of the leaseholder’s personal and financial circumstances and occupation.

“No subsidies or public monies can be paid in respect of privately owned, sold properties and it is unreasonable for rental income paid by our tenants to subsidise work to privately owned properties.”