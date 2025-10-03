Young people armed with sticks and poles at North Belfast interface

POLICE say they will deploy resources and have urged parents to be aware after reports of young people fighting at a North Belfast interface.

Shortly before 10.30pm on Wednesday night, police in North Belfast received a report of groups of young people, armed with sticks and poles fighting and throwing items at each other at the interface at Carlisle Circus and Denmark Street.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at the scene before being taken home. He was later de-arrested and will be reported to the Youth Diversion Officer in due course.

Inspector Adams said: “We have seen incidents like this all too often in this area recently and it is critical that the young people who engage in anti-social behaviour understand that it is unacceptable and it must stop.

"We don’t want anyone injured or worse. We want people to take responsibility and we want residents to feel safe in their own homes.

“We will continue to deploy resources to prevent anti-social behaviour and detect those involved and we will also work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community to address the issue.

“Parents and guardians can help by preventing young people from becoming involved or caught up in these activities. Know where your children are, who they are with, what they are doing and what they are arranging on their social media accounts.

“We do not want to criminalise young people however if offences are identified we will deal with these robustly.”