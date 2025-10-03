Noah Donohoe inquest postponed until next year

An inquest into the death of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe has been postponed until 2026.

The body of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe was found in a storm drain in North Belfast in June 2020, almost a week after he went missing.

The inquest before a jury was due to begin on Friday.

Brenda Campbell KC, counsel for Noah's mother Fiona Donohoe, told a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast on Thursday there were "significant concerns the evidence would not finish by Christmas".

Coroner Mr Justice Rooney said it was disappointing but he hoped to be able to set a date early in 2026 to start the proceedings.