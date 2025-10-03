MOVIES: Laughter and mayhem as Belfast comedy The Unholylands hits cinemas

PREMIERE: Some of the team behind The Unholylands at Odyssey Cineworld on Thursday night

"WE want people to have a laugh" is the message from those behind the critically acclaimed 'The Unholylands', which hits cinemas across Ireland and the UK today.

Get ready for laughter, mayhem, and a nostalgic nod to Belfast student life as The Unholylands, a riotous, heartfelt coming-of-age comedy makes its big screen debut.

Written, directed, produced by, and starring 26-year-old Enniskillen-born filmmaker Paddy Duffy, The Unholylands is the result of a four-year passion project.

Set in the infamous student quarter of South Belfast, known as the Holylands, the film follows two stepbrothers, Michael (Ciarán McCourt) and Scott (Peter Jeffries) on a mission to host one last legendary house party before graduation and the responsibilities of adulthood come crashing in.

But when their strict father discovers their wild plans, he bans any further partying and dispatches his uptight assistant to keep them in line. As the brothers scramble to pull off their blow-out bash without being caught, the inevitable chaos, comedy, and unexpected lessons ensue.

Adding star power to the madness, James Nesbitt appears as a brilliantly exaggerated version of himself, alongside cameos from well-known faces from the North including singer Nathan Carter and boxer Tyrone McKenna, who bring local colour and humour to this larger than life tale of youth and rebellion.

Actor James Nesbitt appears as a brilliantly exaggerated version of himself

On Thursday night, the red carpet was rolled out for its premiere at the Odyssey’s Cineworld, with some of our local boxers making an appearance, including Tyrone McKenna, Tommy McCarthy, Sean McComb and Lewis Crocker.

Speaking to Belfast Media, Paddy Duffy said: "It hasn't quite hit me yet that this will be shown in so many cinemas. It is what every filmmaker wants. It is incredible and very exciting.

"For me, filmmaking is all about how good of a story it is and finding something people want to watch.

"My character is essentially one of the villains in the film. He is a Fermanagh culchie and a hateful character. I am sure a lot of people have encountered this type of character in the Holyland, someone you do not want at your party, who won't leave the party.

"There is a lot of themes in the film. I wanted to make a Holylands film with comedy but there are themes such as mental health. I think it strikes a good balance.

"I want people to have a laugh and good craic."

Producer Thomas Pollock added: "What people expect is the gift of laughter. People are going to have a really good laugh out of this. It's something that's been made from the heart by people who have just graduated and made it themselves.

"It's a great comedy. There's a lot of heart in it. It's been made by people who, you know, they're coming out of uni themselves.

"You can expect plenty of partying but so many other themes. It is very much a coming of age story about two brothers connecting with each other and trying to outgrow that lifestyle and enter adulthood.

"I want people to have a good laugh, maybe get a bit of nostalgia, if they're a bit older or whatever or just what it was like to party back in the day, whether you lived in the Holylands or not.

"It's kind of a universal thing. Everyone remembers what it might have been like to have a university experience or just growing up in general. So I want people to see this as a reflection of what it is like to be young before growing up.

"We are overjoyed at the cinema release finally coming about. There has been so many hurdles to overcome at a small independent level."

The Unholylands is in cinemas from today (Friday) in Moviehouse Belfast Cityside, The Avenue Belfast, Omniplex Cinemas, IMC and Odeon.

Keep up to date with the film on Instagram @TheUnHolylandsFilm