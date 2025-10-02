Over £195,000 raised in days to support cancer treatment for Bláthnaid (4)

THE family of a four-year old West Belfast girl say there is "hope" after over £195,000 was raised in a matter of days to support potentially life-saving cancer treatment for her.

Bláthnaid Ní Mhaoilmheanna was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in May. She has already had surgery to remove two tumours but her family have sought to raise £140,000 for specialist treatment in Germany.

In just days, the JustGiving page has raised over £195,000.

Bláthnaid’s aunt Caitlín Ní Chathail said Bláthnaid is "bubbly, loving, caring and most of all an unbelievably strong, independent girl".

"Bláthnaid is a proud member of the Irish language community and has recently started Rang 1 at Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh, a day she was excited about but one we didn’t think would happen. Like every child, she deserves to reach each school year and to be back playing football with all her friends at Laochra Loch Lao, living life to the fullest like she always has.

"Unfortunately on May 8, Bláthnaid was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour after a period of being unwell and several hospital visits. Our world was shattered. Within 72 hours she had emergency surgery to remove the tumour.

"However, within just three weeks the tumour had regrown and we got results confirming the worst. Bláthnaid has a high-grade glioblastoma wildtype, the most difficult to treat and aggressive form of brain cancer.

"Her surgeons quickly removed the new tumour along with some of her healthy brain tissue to allow space in case of rapid regrowth, which allowed Bláthnaid to receive the standard radio and chemotherapy to treat this kind of tumour.

"This surgery took place two days after Bláthnaid’s parents got married, which was brought forward to ensure that beautiful Bláthnaid could share this moment with us all.

"By early July the rate of progression was so rapid that Bláthnaid’s team thought it might not be best to begin the treatment as her form of cancer was so aggressive that the treatment may not work.

"Before Bláthnaid commenced her radiotherapy and chemotherapy, we were asked if we wanted to proceed with the treatment, due to how ill she had become. Against all odds she completed six weeks of intense radiotherapy, rushing us out the door every morning to get it over with so she could enjoy the remainder of her day. She continues to fight each day.

"We are incredibly grateful to her team and our wonderful NHS for getting her this far."

Caitlín says immunotherapy treatment in Germany could be "our last chance" for Bláthnaid.

"There are a number of additional treatments and breakthroughs not currently available on the NHS that could improve Bláthnaid’s outcomes," she added.

"With the support of her team in the Children’s Hospital, we have decided to seek additional expert intervention in Germany. Whilst we have been able to meet the initial costs, this isn’t something we can sustain alone. Our amazing community has rallied around us with offers of support for Bláthnaid.

"We need your support to make this happen, to give our beautiful girl the best possible chance to help fight this life limiting disease. Germany could be our last chance.

"There are success stories in the fight against Glioblastoma and we won’t give up hope. We have seen miracles save extremely sick children. We hope that Bláthnaid can be one of them."

Reacting to the money raised so far, Caitlín said: "Our faith in humanity is often tested these days, but what we have seen over the last while has proven that the world is full of good people and good will.

"What you all have helped us to achieve shows us that special things are possible and miracles can happen. You have given us and Bláthnaid hope.

"We don’t know what the next few weeks or months hold for us, or if we will require further treatment after Germany but you have all given us the means to get that far and for that we are eternally grateful.

"To everyone who shared our story, donated and sent messages of hope and support, thank you all so much. It will take us a long time to get round to thanking you all personally but we will make every effort to do that in the coming weeks and months as we push on to get Bláthnaid the best care available.

"Keep an eye out over the coming weeks and months as we continue to spread the word and raise awareness about Bláthnaid’s journey.

You can support the fundraiser here. You can keep up-to-date with Bláthnaid’s journey on Facebook 'Dóchas do Bhláthnaid'.