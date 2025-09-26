WATCH: Discover a powerful and emotive collection of history at the Roddy's museum

LOCATED on the Glen Road at the foot of the Belfast Hills, the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre comprises a museum, restaurant, bar, lounge and an all new multi-purpose function and events space.

In the first of a four-week feature on the club, we look at the new state-of-the-art museum, which tells the story of 200 years of Irish republicanism while showcasing a spectacular collection of artefacts and memorabilia as curated by the Roddy McCorley Society over the past 40 years.

The collection charts the republican struggle for independence dating back to the 1798 Rebellion, through the revolutionary period before and after 1916, right up the recent conflict and on to the peace process.

You can visit the museum and walk through and discover these iconic periods of Irish history through the lens of this powerful and emotive collection, containing some unique artefacts, many of which had never been seen before on public display.

Bill Groves, Chair of the Roddy McCorley Society, explained more about the museum.

"We always had the semblance of a museum here but after the recent redevelopment we wanted a purpose-built, structured museum to tell the story of Irish republican struggle through the decades," he said.

"The museum time frame runs from the inception of Irish republicanism in 1798, which obviously was founded in Belfast, right through to the end of the conflict, the 90s and the early 2000s.

"Some of our main artefacts include Tom Williams' last handwritten letter and the crucifix he carried to the gallows.

"We have artefacts from the gaol struggle and the H-Blocks during the late 1970s and the clothes of one of the volunteers executed in Gibraltar in 1988 as well."

Bill is inviting people from near and far to visit the museum and he knows every visitor can bring a new awareness of and appreciation for Irish history away with them.

"It's extremely popular among tourists and what I would say is that we need more local people to come and view it as well," he added.

"We need younger people to come and view the museum. We don't want people to live in the past, but we want them to hear about it and and learn from it.

"It's important also to have the Roddy's museum to tell a story like other museums do as well.

"We are being told that the republican story doesn't count and that we have to listen to the state's version of events. This is the republican story of struggle over the last 200 years and we'll tell it the way it was and is.

"People can book tours, or can just call into the club and come in and have a walk through themselves," Bill added.

No booking is necessary to enjoy the first-class Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre Museum.

For information on group tours, please email info@roddymccorley.com

Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre

Moyard House

203 Glen Road

Belfast

BT11 8BU

Tel: 02890 300480

Email: info@roddymccorley.com

Website: https://roddymccorley.com/museum/