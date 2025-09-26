Crown case against Kneecap hits choppy waters

KNEECAP member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh will appear before a different London court this morning after Westminster Magistrates was forced to close due to a burst water main.

The 27-year-old who is also known by his stage name Mo Chara is charged with a terrorism offence for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig. He denies the charge.

On Friday, a judge is set to decide if the case will proceed.

The hearing will take place instead at Woolwich Crown Court after a burst water main outside Westminster Magistrates Court.

Today the carnival of distraction continues at Woolwich Crown Court, 10am.



We will see you all you Fenians there.



We said we would beat them in their court.



And we will.



Free Palestine. pic.twitter.com/rjElP5RUB1 September 26, 2025

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters dealt with flooding outside the court on Thursday.

Court staff said there was no water in the building and that it was a public health risk.

An HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesperson said: “Westminster Magistrates’ Court is currently closed due to external water supply issues, which has affected several buildings in the area.

“Priority hearings scheduled for the rest of today have been redirected to other magistrates’ courts across London or will be postponed until later in the week.”

Yesterday we reported that the Metropolitan Police had imposed a restricted protest area outside the Westminster Magistrates Court.