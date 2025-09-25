Police restrictions on Kneecap supporters ahead of Mo Chara's court appearance on Friday

IRISH language rappers Kneecap have hit out at police in London ahead of Mo Chara's latest court appearance on Friday.

Liam Ó hAnnaidh, aka Mo Chara, is back in Westminster Magistrates Court for the third time on Friday, charged with terrorism offences for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a Kneecap gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, on November 21, 2024. He denies the charges.

Ahead of Friday's court appearance, the Metropolitan Police have imposed a restricted protest area outside the courts.

Last month at a previous hearing, there was a heavy police presence in place outside the court following the imposition of a restricted protest area by the Met Police on the eve of the second hearing. However, hundreds of Kneecap supporters turned up outside court to show their support for the band.

In a statement on Thursday, Kneecap hit out at the new restrictions which will keep supporters away from the court.

"The Metropolitan Police in London have just invoked a section 14 for our supporters tomorrow led by The London Irish Brigade," they said in a social media post. "They previously, and in our view needlessly did this before the last court date, but this time have removed our supporters from anywhere close to the court entrance. This is petty in the extreme.

"We massively appreciate the support of what we know are the majority of the public, who can see this farce for what it is. It is distraction from war crimes that the British state still support every single day in Gaza.

"In our view this police action is designed to try and portray support for Kneecap as somehow troublesome, and to keep our support far away view when we arrive and depart.

"It is, once again, a calculated political decision the day before Mo Chara's court appearance.

"There is no basis for this, both our last hearings were entirely peaceful and a loving show of solidarity with the most disruptive attendees being the right wing media and the police themselves.

"We know all of our supporters will be, but please go out of your way to be compliant with all instructions issued, irrespective of how pitiful. Free Mo Chara, Free Palestine and Free the six counties."