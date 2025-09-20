MATCHDAY LIVE: Johnnies STEAL late victory over Rossa in Championship Quarter-Final clash

The Johnnies meet arch-rivals Rossa for the first time at this stage in three years

ROSSA and St John's will battle once more this afternoon for the chance at a spot in the final four of the 2025 Antrim Senior Hurling Championship at Hightown.

The Jeremiah's have the most recent derby victory over their rivals after beating the Johnnies at the tail end of the league campaign to swing a two-point victory at Corrigan Park which would prove instrumental in Rossa's league winning campaign.

Both sides will be fairly confident after strong showings in the group phase but a huge derby is in offing in Glengormley as anticipation builds towards this one and you can follow all the action LIVE below with scores as they go in.

TEAM NEWS:

Rossa: D Armstrong; C Orchin, J Mulholland, N Crossan; G Walsh, A O'Brien, S Beatty; C McGuinness, D Rogan; D McEnhill, D McCartney, D Murphy; T Morgan, E Trainor, T Murphy

St John's: D Nugent, R McNulty, C Johnston, J Bohill; C Morgan, P McCallin, E McGurk; S Wilson, M Dudley; O Donnelly, C Johnston, C Bohill; D Carson, S Shannon, A Bradley

Throw-In: 16:00 (4pm)

LIVE UPDATES:

SCORE-LINE:

Rossa 0-20

St John's 2-15

1' Conor Johnston strikes a clean effort to open proceedings for the Johnnies

1' Deaglan Murphy points from distance before Thomas Morgan puts Rossa ahead

4' Declan McCartney collects and drives for another point from distance

GOAL!! - Conor Johnston arrives to flick his effort into the net after the initial stop from Donal Armstrong

8' Tiarnan Morgan levels before Donal Carson puts the Johnnies ahead by one

9' Conor Johnston points for the Johnnies

10' Shea Shannon points from a 65 to extend the Johnnies lead to three

11' CLOSE - Thomas Morgan bearing down on goal for Rossa but Jack Bohill gets his body in the way.

14' Deaglan Murphy points from close range from a free

15' Declan McCartney strikes a beautiful point to cut the deficit to the minimum

18' Shea Shannon makes it two for the Johnnies from the dead ball before Ryan McNulty drills a long point to restore the three point lead

19' Shannon makes no mistake from the 65' and the Johnnies continue in the ascendency after Conor Johnston thumps another over the bar.

22' Shannon continues to prove deadly as he points again from 65 yards

24' Deaglan Murphy strikes another free for Rossa but the first score in almost 10minutes for the Jeremiahs

25' Tiarnan Murphy strikes to follow up his brothers free

29' Dominic McEnhill opens his account with a tremendous score after the forward flicked it over his markers head before collecting and pointing off the stick - only the goal separates the sides

31' Deaglan Murphy points another free as Rossa carry the momentum late in the half

Half-time:



Rossa 0-10

St John's 1-9

Synopsis:

A very tight championship affair with just the two scores separating the teams at the half. Rossa took the latter stages before seemingly jerking into life but the Johnnies and in particular Shea Shannon has been flawless from the dead ball. The goal early on has kept the gap in favour of the Corrigan Park side, but a second half is still to be played.

Second Half:

31' And we are back underway

31' SAVE! Donal Armstrong makes a great stop on to the bar to stop Conor Johnston's effort

35' Tiarnan Murphy gets the game back in flow as he strikes the first point of the second half for Rossa.

36' Shea Shannon - Flawless in the first half - Two bad misses so far in the second

37' LEVEL GAME: Deaglan Murphy scores a close range free

38' Shea Shannon strikes a free to get his side back on track and in the lead once again

40' Shannon strikes again - Johnnies lead by 2

41' Thomas Morgan points from the left flank for Rossa, reducing the deficit to the minimum.

42' Christopher McGuinness gets Rossa back on level terms!

44' Deaglan Murphy strikes a free to put Rossa in front for the first time since the opening minute.

46' Stephen Beatty thumps a fantastic long range point for Rossa to extend their lead

49' Shea Shannon flashes a great effort over from distance as the Johnnies mount their comeback

50' Deaglan Murphy drills a great score from inside his own half - Rossa lead by two

54' Murphy again from a tight free angle extending the Jeremiah's lead

55' Five minutes remain - Rossa lead the Johnnies by three

56' Shannon strikes the upright but it fortunately lands inside the scoring zone

58' Murphy hits a devastating score for Rossa as he leathers a free over once again

60' Michael Bradley strikes for the Johnnies to reduce the deficit to two

62' Dominic McEnhill with a HUGE score for Rossa

64' GOAL!! - THE JOHNNIES HAVE LEVELLED IT - Michael Bradley captures the ball and flicks the slíotar over the line - DRAMA AT THE DEATH

65' St John's strike a point thanks to Ryan McNulty, the Johnnies have stolen it at the death