ROSSA and St John's will battle once more this afternoon for the chance at a spot in the final four of the 2025 Antrim Senior Hurling Championship at Hightown.
The Jeremiah's have the most recent derby victory over their rivals after beating the Johnnies at the tail end of the league campaign to swing a two-point victory at Corrigan Park which would prove instrumental in Rossa's league winning campaign.
Both sides will be fairly confident after strong showings in the group phase but a huge derby is in offing in Glengormley as anticipation builds towards this one and you can follow all the action LIVE below with scores as they go in.
Sure to be a cracker today!September 20, 2025
The tension is building!
TEAM NEWS:
Rossa: D Armstrong; C Orchin, J Mulholland, N Crossan; G Walsh, A O'Brien, S Beatty; C McGuinness, D Rogan; D McEnhill, D McCartney, D Murphy; T Morgan, E Trainor, T Murphy
St John's: D Nugent, R McNulty, C Johnston, J Bohill; C Morgan, P McCallin, E McGurk; S Wilson, M Dudley; O Donnelly, C Johnston, C Bohill; D Carson, S Shannon, A Bradley
Throw-In: 16:00 (4pm)
LIVE UPDATES:
SCORE-LINE:
Rossa 0-20
St John's 2-15
1' Conor Johnston strikes a clean effort to open proceedings for the Johnnies
1' Deaglan Murphy points from distance before Thomas Morgan puts Rossa ahead
4' Declan McCartney collects and drives for another point from distance
GOAL!! - Conor Johnston arrives to flick his effort into the net after the initial stop from Donal Armstrong
8' Tiarnan Morgan levels before Donal Carson puts the Johnnies ahead by one
9' Conor Johnston points for the Johnnies
10' Shea Shannon points from a 65 to extend the Johnnies lead to three
11' CLOSE - Thomas Morgan bearing down on goal for Rossa but Jack Bohill gets his body in the way.
14' Deaglan Murphy points from close range from a free
15' Declan McCartney strikes a beautiful point to cut the deficit to the minimum
18' Shea Shannon makes it two for the Johnnies from the dead ball before Ryan McNulty drills a long point to restore the three point lead
19' Shannon makes no mistake from the 65' and the Johnnies continue in the ascendency after Conor Johnston thumps another over the bar.
22' Shannon continues to prove deadly as he points again from 65 yards
24' Deaglan Murphy strikes another free for Rossa but the first score in almost 10minutes for the Jeremiahs
25' Tiarnan Murphy strikes to follow up his brothers free
29' Dominic McEnhill opens his account with a tremendous score after the forward flicked it over his markers head before collecting and pointing off the stick - only the goal separates the sides
31' Deaglan Murphy points another free as Rossa carry the momentum late in the half
Half-time:
Rossa 0-10
St John's 1-9
Synopsis:
A very tight championship affair with just the two scores separating the teams at the half. Rossa took the latter stages before seemingly jerking into life but the Johnnies and in particular Shea Shannon has been flawless from the dead ball. The goal early on has kept the gap in favour of the Corrigan Park side, but a second half is still to be played.
Second Half:
31' And we are back underway
31' SAVE! Donal Armstrong makes a great stop on to the bar to stop Conor Johnston's effort
35' Tiarnan Murphy gets the game back in flow as he strikes the first point of the second half for Rossa.
36' Shea Shannon - Flawless in the first half - Two bad misses so far in the second
37' LEVEL GAME: Deaglan Murphy scores a close range free
38' Shea Shannon strikes a free to get his side back on track and in the lead once again
40' Shannon strikes again - Johnnies lead by 2
41' Thomas Morgan points from the left flank for Rossa, reducing the deficit to the minimum.
42' Christopher McGuinness gets Rossa back on level terms!
44' Deaglan Murphy strikes a free to put Rossa in front for the first time since the opening minute.
46' Stephen Beatty thumps a fantastic long range point for Rossa to extend their lead
49' Shea Shannon flashes a great effort over from distance as the Johnnies mount their comeback
50' Deaglan Murphy drills a great score from inside his own half - Rossa lead by two
54' Murphy again from a tight free angle extending the Jeremiah's lead
55' Five minutes remain - Rossa lead the Johnnies by three
56' Shannon strikes the upright but it fortunately lands inside the scoring zone
58' Murphy hits a devastating score for Rossa as he leathers a free over once again
60' Michael Bradley strikes for the Johnnies to reduce the deficit to two
62' Dominic McEnhill with a HUGE score for Rossa
64' GOAL!! - THE JOHNNIES HAVE LEVELLED IT - Michael Bradley captures the ball and flicks the slíotar over the line - DRAMA AT THE DEATH
65' St John's strike a point thanks to Ryan McNulty, the Johnnies have stolen it at the death