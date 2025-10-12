Gaelic Games: Aggies lift Junior title with victory over Pearse's

HISTORY MAKERS: An historic league and championship double returned home with St Agnes' this campaign

Graham Tarmac JFC Final

St Agnes' 1-14 (17)

Pearse's 0-9 (9)

DAVID McGaharan's early second half goal all but sealed the destination of this year's Antrim Junior Championship after St Agnes' clinched a convincing victory over North Belfast rivals Pearse's at Davitt Park on Saturday evening.

Kevin Floyd got the game up and running when his fourth minute strike saw the first point of the game in what proved to be a very cagey affair in West Belfast.

KEY PLAYER: Conall Turley has enjoyed a tremendous campaign for St Agnes'

The early stages saw St Agnes' on the front foot as they looked to gain the advantage and much to the surprise of anyone Pearse's allowed them to play as they pleased.

Before long the Woodlands' men managed to extend their advantage when Ronan Gilligan drove at the heart of the Pearse's backline and dispatched a great effort between the uprights.

Liam Deegan struggled to get into the early game but did find his scoring touch on the 13th minute when he struck a free for Pearse's but it was not much long after the Aggies stepped into their stride and gained momentum when Dan Turley's effort saw orange flags raised for two points.

Liam Deegan was the top-scorer in the JFC but it was not to be this year for the title

Pearse's looked to get themselves back in the match through Deegan and Aidan Bannon as the pair struck a point apiece reducing the North Belfast side's deficit.

Conall and Dan Turley both struck just prior to the end of the half as St Agnes' restored their advantage back to three as the half ended.

Half-time gave both sides the chance to re-group with Pearse's hoping for a better showing of resurgence in the attacking front but from the throw-in it was clear which side was determined to clinch the victory.

Two minutes into the half David McGaharan found his goal touch when the forward broke free of his marker before cleverly slotting his goal low and beyond the goalkeeper as the Aggies propelled upwards from the momentum.

The second half was very much one-way traffic as Turley and McBride added scores to their side's tally but Pearse's struggled to mount any real form of a comeback, the closest chance of the early second half when Sean Moreland's effort flashed wide.

Perase's did ramp up the pressure in the final ten minutes forcing Aggies keeper Colum Carroll into two fantastic saves in short succession. The first a sharp reaction to Liam Deegan's powerful strike – tipping the shot out wide, before reacting to Daniel Magee's shot a moment later punching it clear of danger.

Cormac McBride and David McGaharan both pointed with five minutes remaining as it truly looked to be the 'Year of the Lamb' as Aggies were destined for the trophy.

BATTLE HARDENED: Cormac Gillespie (left) and David McGaharan (right) battle for possession

Liam Deegan did manage a two-pointed effort moments from time before Daniel Magee cracked an effort just past the post which would have caused distress had it managed to hit the net.

A late Conall Turley free was met with the full-time whistle and no doubt it was deserved as St Agnes' GAC clinched an historic league and championship double after a truly tremendous campaign where in reality - no one came close to their level this season.

St Agnes' will have to await to find out their fate in the Ulster Junior Championship on Sunday when the winner of Fermanagh's Junior Football championship takes place between Newtonbutler and St Patrick's Donagh.

For now though, celebrations will begin as they look towards their return to the second tier next season where the lambs will hope they can spur on to further success.

St Agnes': C Carroll, P Carroll, K McCormick, C Flannery; R Gilligan 0-2, R Reilly, K Floyd 0-1; P Mulgrew, D Turley 0-3 (1x2Pf); C Clarke, C Turley 0-5 (0-4f), J Campbell; D McGaharan 1-2, S Madden, C McBride 0-2

Subs: C McKee, M Caldwell, D Quigley, M Boyle

Pearse's: E McKenna; D O'Neill, C O'Neill, M Girvan; C Gillespie 0-1, A Bannon 0-1, L Giannetto; T McFarlane, R Bannon; F Grew 0-1, P Donaghy, J Smyth; S Moreland, L Deegan 0-6(1x2P, 0-4f), P Murray.

Subs: T Austin, M McAllister, A Nugent, D Magee, L Grew

Referee: Martin Quinn