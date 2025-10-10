Gaelic Games: Blockbuster weekend ahead in the Antrim Football Championships

BACK AGAIN: The Aggies will hope they can make amends for last year's final defeat

THE conclusion to all three tiers of the Gaelic football championships in Antrim will take place this weekend with huge battles in the offing across the county ahead of a blockbuster weekend with great action set to unfold.

First up will see the Junior Football Championship final on Saturday afternoon with the Aggies looking to clinch an historic double having already sealed the Division Three title earlier in the campaign. They will meet the 2022 winners Pearse's in a battle of North versus West Belfast at Davitt Park.

Saturday evening's clash will see the two best sides in the second tier go head to head once again when Sarsfields remain hopeful of their own double having pipped their opponents Moneyglass to the Division Two title back in June. This time the pair will meet under the lights in Dunsilly as they both battle once more to conclude the Intermediate championship.

And finally, Sunday afternoon brings the big one, when the County stadium Corrigan Park will play host to the Senior Football Final with Cargin desperate for their fourth championship in as many years when they face the tough challenge of a Dunloy side hopeful to channel the spirit of the last team to reign supreme in Antrim's top tier over 90 years ago.

Graham Tarmac Junior Football Championship Final Preview:

Pearse's v St Agnes' - Saturday 11th October - Davitt Park at 15:00 (3pm)

The Junior Championship has been one well covered here at Belfast Media, so you can trust when we say this game might be the best of the weekend.

Standards are often talked about when it comes to the gap between each level in Antrim football and it would be folly to think otherwise, but when it comes to this season's championship that matters not as St Agnes' began the campaign as outright favourites but the performances from Pearse's during their championship campaign gives all the chance of a superb final with a real competitive streak.

The form of star-man Liam Deegan has not gone unnoticed with the forward's ability to consistently hit high-scoring targets in the knockout phase not going unnoticed for Pearse's.

Pearse's will hope they can channel the spirit of '22 should they overcome St Agnes'

The last time Pearse's clinched the Junior Championship saw them dispatch of the Aggies during that run, but the recent league meetings went in favour of the men from Woodlands and they currently occupy the favourite's position ahead of Saturday's meeting.

Their semi-final derby victory over Éire Óg was not only proof they look on paper the strongest side at this level, but they put that into fruition on the pitch when Conall Turley and David McGaharan starred as they romped to victory a fortnight ago.

Last year's finalists fell short at the hand of St Comgall's but this year the Aggies have taken a big step forward with additions in key areas in the backline with Ronan Gilligan's transfer from St Gall's proving to be massive in their pursuit of the double.

A game which could truly go either way but I believe that St Agnes' will right the wrongs of last season as they take the step up next season.

OB Construction Intermediate Football Championship Final Preview:

St Ergnat's Moneyglass vs Sarsfields - Saturday 11th October - Dunsilly at 19:00 (7pm)

These two sides have been virtually inseparable throughout this season's league and championship campaign having gone neck and neck for the rights to claim the second tier during the league season.

Sarsfields ultimately edged their opponents after managing to clinch a vital three point victory over their opponents and with three games remaining and a four point difference in the table splitting the pair, the Paddies were crowned Division Two football champions.

Moneyglass hammered the Super T's in last month's semi-final showdown

If that was not all the needle required ahead of a huge final Moneyglass have the upper hand already in the Championship campaign when they got their early revenge when they faced the Paddies on the first fixture of the group phase and put their opponents to the sword with a nine-point victory at the end of July.

Sarsfields managed to win out in the group and found their Intermediate semi-final meeting with Glenavy far from a foregone conclusion, a late momentum swing came when Gary Lennon found the net and accompanied by the points from Glenholmes and Maguire firmly put the Stewartstown Road men's feet in the final.

Moneyglass gave a footballing lesson to St Teresa's in the alternative semi-final with a 13-point victory over the Glen Road men making their final four bout more of an exhibition rather than a competitive fixture and hat-trick hero Aidan McErlain found his goal scoring touch.

This one will be very tight and given the recent battles it will be very much a toss of a coin in regards to a winner. Moneyglass might edge this affair but it could go all the way to a shootout. That is how tight this intermediate battle could be.

Northern Switchgear Senior Football Championship Final:

Dunloy v Erin's Own Cargin - Sunday 12th October - Corrigan Park at 13:30 (1:30pm)

The big one throws-in on at the current home of the Antrim Senior squad, Corrigan Park, when Cargin meet with Dunloy for the second time in his championship campaign as both sides eye up the chance to create history.

Cargin have dominated the past decade ending St Gall's period of relentless championship wins when they pipped the West Belfast side in 2016 to clinch their second title in as many years.

Six of the last seven titles have been homed in the Toome side's trophy cabinet with their only blemish coming when they faltered to eventual champions Creggan at the semi-final stage in 2021.

Dunloy are no strangers to the Antrim Senior Football title having won six titles in their history over a golden era for the club back in the 1920s and 1930s. Nearly a century on from that period, the recent success of the hurling team has given their footballing accolades the chance to make their own bit of history, but since their return to the top flight in 2022's Championship, their trajectory has only been going one way.

ALL-STAR: John McNabb's long range frees have been a huge positive for Cargin this season

Last weekend their hurling squad, which shares majority if not all of Sunday's football panel, suffered a huge setback in their quest for a Championship double in both codes after their shock defeat to rivals Loughiel.

The positive of sharing a squad means they will no doubt be wounded animals ready to attack their opposition and knowing that history beckons could prove to be a huge difference maker come Sunday afternoon when that whistle blows.

Cargin's victory in the group phase over Dunloy could be a tough mental test to overcome, but if there is ever a stage that Cuchullains thrive in, then it certainly would be a championship final.

Tickets for all three finals can be purchased online on the Universe website with pricing ranging from as low as £5.

Alternatively the Senior game will be available live on TG4 on Sunday afternoon, with streams for the Junior and Intermediate to be confirmed by the Antrim board.