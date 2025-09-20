BELFAST City Council’s new Irish language policy has been deemed as "transformative" for Gaeilgeoirí in the city.
 
Sinn Féin Councillor Tomás Ó Néill was speaking after the policy was agreed at committee stage on Friday. It will now move forward to a full meeting of the council at the start of October for ratification.
 
“This marks a transformative step for Gaeilgeoirí in our city, raising the profile and visibility of Irish,” said Mr Ó Néill.
 
“Delivery of the policy will begin with bilingual signage being installed in City Hall, public spaces and city centre buildings. 
 
“Sinn Féin will continue to support and promote the growth of the Irish language.”