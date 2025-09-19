Rocky hoping for semi-final glory as Rossa face Johnnies in Championship knockout clash

Chris 'The Rock' McDonnell will be hopeful he can steer his side towards a semi-final for the first time in five years

ON Saturday afternoon the stage will be set for Belfast's big two in the Antrim's Senior Hurling Championship.

What's at stake is not just a spot in the Antrim Senior Championship Semi-Final. It is not just another quarter-final clash. It is not just a great game of hurling set to take place at Páirc Naomh Éanna, Hightown. It's yet another battle between St John's and Rossa.

The pair compete once again in Antrim's premier championship and know that everything must be given should victory be achieved.

Both sides have had tough group stage campaigns which saw them eventually confirm their spots in their respective groups a fortnight ago after Rossa taught Carey Faugh's a lesson in top flight hurling. Meanwhile, the Johnnies edged out Ballycastle and an opening day draw at Saturday's venue gave them assurance of second place despite a hefty defeat to Dunloy at Corrigan Park.

Form aside, this game is much more than a championship bout, it's a rivalry deepened by the very fabric of respect as the pair continue to try and better one another's achievements, especially when it comes to hurling at Antrim's top level.

Last year the Johnnies impressively got themselves to the final four after beating Rossa in the group phase before tucking away an impressive 30 points against St Enda's at the quarter-final stage.

DERBY CLASH: The sides last met in June with Rossa clinching victory at Corrigan Park

The semi-finals proved a step too far that time around for the Corrigan Park natives as they were edged out by a four-point swing in favour of eventual winners Cushendall after a thrilling encounter in Dunloy.

Rossa's Championship blight has been just that lately. As mentioned their total collapse at the group stage last season saw them bounced out of the competition before the real hurling commenced, suffering hefty defeats to Dunloy, Cushendall and bitter rivals St John's on the final match of the group phase at Corrigan Park.

This season the Jeremiahs have had a great campaign overall. Under the stewardship of Chris 'Rocky' McDonnell, Rossa clinched the first Antrim Hurling Division One league title in over three decades when they beat Loughiel on the penultimate game week of the season.

Rossa manager Chris 'Rocky' McDonnell spoke to Belfast Media ahead of Saturday's mega clash with the Johnnies.

"Well, for starters we only have the dual players only back on Monday and we've had a stop-start too often this year, only getting a week on and week off which can be hard but that is the nature of a club like Rossa when you are successful in both codes – we let the boys transition away, give the footballers a fair craic and they do the same for us.

"It gives you a chance to try and get the single code lads up to speed, it can be hard as hurling is a game you need to use every day so that is where we have been at. The Johnnies had three weeks of straight hurling whereas our boys have been focussed on a football quarter-final last weekend. But this week we get them back and can regain focus for Saturday."

Rocky does not necessarily believe last year's exit at the hands of the Johnnies will give them any more fuel to their fire but does not doubt the rivalry gives this clash an extra edge.

"It does to a small extent, but we knocked them out the year before so you could say it's tit-for-tat. We meet each other that often but we always want to beat our rivals no matter when or where.

"We always get the league twice and always get a championship bout. For us it's all about the next one, that is always the biggest one and trying to get to a semi-final is what it's all about for us this year as we want to take the next stepping stone in our progression."

Chris believes that the new championship format gives teams a chance to iron out any issues and gives teams a better chance at growing into the tournament.

"We look at the championship and I love the championship but I am glad it has changed from straight knockout. The group phase is great – you'd train all year round and your not out from the get go, iron out mistakes.

"Against Cushendall we were unfortunate and we almost got them -– we had to rejig the system and and the boys did well even with a man down. Neil McManus was just the different class on the day. 14-men against the county champions and only being beaten by two points is something to take and learn from," said the Rossa boss.

"On the second game we travelled north and against Loughiel nip-and-tuck and we made mistakes and our head dropped and that's something we've looked at and we can't let the heads drop even if Saturday is not going our way at stages."

The Jeremiahs' boss believes that the final game against Carey was a big test for his side and they came out full of confidence after striking 2-30 in poor conditions.

"Ourselves and Carey are on paper two weakest in the group and we knew they were not on top form, but if you take your eye off it you could have lost.

"We went there in a wet windy day against the Intermediate champions who were determined to give us a game and the weather looked like it had skipped a season straight into winter."

Rossa's league victory has already given them a very successful season, but Rocky is not prepared to settle for any less than the original goal of reaching a semi-final.

"The league has been parked. We are in September, it's two months on, the league talk isn't banished but we have moved onto our next goal. We are hungry to get to the semi-final regardless of past glories. Not only is Saturday just a quarter-final but a chance to win a derby once again after the last victory at Corrigan Park in June."

The head coach believes Saturday is not just about the two teams playing for a spot in the semi-final, but a showcase for Belfast hurling as a whole and could be a platform to encourage the next generation.

"People love Belfast hurling and both teams are in a great place right now," he said. "If we can get the win there will be a buzz and of course local bragging rights, but not only that, but it is another day out for all involved in the club. Seeing your club compete in a semi-final or a final, well it could light a flame for boys who have never experienced that."

"I see it in my own squad as they watched the 2018 side in the Intermediate All-Ireland so no doubt it could do that again for the next generation. I just hope it's a great occasion for everyone and we get some good weather and of course I hope we get out with the win on Saturday and I am the one smiling."

Tickets for Saturday's game and every Antrim Championship game can be purchased on Universe.com