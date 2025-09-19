'Operation Shutdown' a damp squib as anti-immigrant loyalists fail to turn out

OPERATION SHUTDOWN: A protest in Carrickfergus on Thursday evening attracted only around 40 people

A PROMISED wave of road closures by anti-immigration loyalists failed to materialise last night with only a tiny number of protesters hitting the streets.

Dubbed ‘Operation Shutdown’ on social media, organisers had urged the public to turn out at a number of strongly loyalist areas and bring traffic to a halt in protest over immigration.

There was minor disruption to bus services on the Lower Newtownards Road in East Belfast and the top of the Oldpark Road in North Belfast, but the tiny numbers ensured that the expected road closures didn't take place.

Other protests attracted tiny turn-outs and caused minimal disruption on the Shore Road, Broadway roundabout, Cloughfern roundabout, in Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus.

The ‘Official Protestant Coalition’, the main promoter of ‘Operation Shutdown’ on Facebook, asked people if they were 'ready' at 5.30pm ahead of the planned 7pm starts. The message received only 25 likes, five shares and three comments – and the shutdown attempt itself proved to be an equally damp squib.

One comment stated: "Nobody in Coleraine as per usual."