Loyalists plan 'Operation Shutdown' anti-immigration protests on Thursday

PROTESTS: Loyalists have been increasing the intensity of anti-immigration protests in recent weeks

A SERIES of anti-immigration protests organised by loyalists have been planned for this Thursday.

‘Operation Shutdown' will commence from 7pm on Thursday night, with locations including Chimney Corner, Shankill Road, Sandy Row, Glengormley, Shore Road and Lower Newtownards Road in East Belfast.

The event has been highlighted on the social media page, 'Official Protestant Coalition' which was originally linked to the loyalist flag protests of 2012 but in more recent times has been focused on anti-immigration demonstrations.

A poster advertising locations for demonstrations on Thursday says other areas will be participating but "because of Republican Marxist aggression cannot release their details until last minute."

A post about the upcoming demonstrations said: "This is only the beginning of things to come—we will never give up fighting for the future of our children and grandchildren.

"Let’s stay united, keep it peaceful, and do not let the usual suspects – statutory agencies – agitate or divide us. No surrender!

"From all the organisers' of operations shutdown, we have two days, keep spreading the word."

A further post added: "Remember it's operation shutdown meaning block the roads not white line. White line protests achieved nothing. WE WANT SHUTDOWN!!!"

Commenting ahead of Thursday’s planned protests, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are aware of planned protests taking place across multiple locations this Thursday, September 18 from 7pm.

“We are monitoring the situation and are planning for a proportionate policing response.”