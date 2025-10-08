Cake sale at St Comgall's sells out in half an hour and raises over £13,000 for Gaza

A CAKE sale to raise money for Gaza has raised over £13,000 after its location was moved to West Belfast.

'Cake Picnic for Palestine' was due to take place on Saturday September 27 at Banana Block, an event space situated in Portview Trade Centre on the lower Newtownards Road.

The event was to feature 90 bakers, and was organised to raise money for Mothers Against Genocide and their partners on the ground in Gaza for a water and food distribution project, delivering vital aid to those most in need. However, organisers were forced to cancel the event after receiving threats.

After appealing for an alternative space to host the event, it was re-organised for Saturday in St Comgall's. Attended by hundreds of people it raised an incredible £13,545 for the Mothers Against Genocide Water and Life Project.

"This money will be helping families suffering through horrific conditions on the ground," said Shonee. "We have a few more donations to gather up but wanted to start getting it to where it needs to be. We can only donate in £5,000 increments, the first donation has been made today and I will keep you updated over the next couple of days.

"We have a lot of thank yous to make! To St Comgall's for hosting us when we had nowhere to go and for all their help and support in the lead up and on the day. You guys are amazing."

She added: "Around 20,000 children have been killed in the past 23 months. People are being starved and murdered. A genocide is happening right in front of our eyes. Do not stop being angry, do not stop protesting, do not stop donating, do not stop boycotting. Free Palestine."

A spokesperson for St Comgall’s said that “literally thousands of people” came out to support Cake Picnic for Palestine.

“More than 100 bakers donated cakes, buns and treats, which were sold out in just over half an hour as the large crowd poured into our main hall.

“The people of Belfast demonstrated both generosity and their solidarity with the people of Gaza.

“Many people who turned up for the picnic continued to queue simply to make a donation.”