Laptops and mobile phone stolen during Clonard Monastery break-in

TWO laptops and a mobile phone were stolen during an early morning burglary at Clonard Monastery.

Police said the incident was reported to them at around 6.05am on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Clonard Monastery said: "Unfortunately, last night Clonard Monastery was broken into. A number of items were stolen, and the matter has been reported to the police, who are currently investigating.

"We would ask any of our neighbours in the Clonard area — if you have any doorbell footage, CCTV, vehicle cameras, or if you noticed anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning — to please contact the Monastery Reception. We will ensure that any information is passed on directly to the police.

"This has been a very distressing experience for the Redemptorist Community and staff at Clonard. It is deeply saddening that anyone would do this to a place that means so much to so many.

"All information shared will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and respect."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A number of electronic items and some keys were taken and it is understood that the burglary took place some time between 00:55 and 01:45.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who might have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact detectives."