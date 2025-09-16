Murder investigation in Lisburn after man dies in hospital from serious injuries

MURDER INVESTIGATION: The man was found with serious injuries at a property on Wardsborough Road, and later died in hospital

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a man was discovered with serious injuries at the property on Wardsborough Road in Lisburn early on Monday.

The man, named as Barry Furfey, 42, died later in hospital.

A 38-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives attached to the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team remained in custody late on Monday.

Detective Inspector Jill Angus said police received a call for assistance from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service just before 1am on Monday.

"A man, aged 42, was located at the property with serious injuries. Medical treatment was provided at the scene – before he was transferred onward to hospital.

“Sadly, the man then passed away due to the extent of his injuries.

“A 38-year-old woman and 37-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remain in custody at this time, assisting detectives with their enquiries.

“The local community can expect to see an increased police presence in the Wardsborough area as officers conduct further enquiries into what happened – cordons also remain in place.

“Although our investigation is at an early stage, we are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and to determine exactly what happened.”

Sinn Féin councillor Declan Lynch said: “It is heartbreaking that a man has lost his life in Lisburn this morning. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.

“I would urge anyone with information about this tragic incident to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

Police are appealing for information and asking people to contact police on 101, reference number 29 15/09/25. Anyone with information can also use the non-emergency reporting line or contact Crimestoppers.